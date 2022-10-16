Home Lifestyle Fashion

Kapoor Watch Co ties up with Franck Muller to launch its first limited-edition collection

The watches are a modified version of Franck Muller’s iconic Vanguard collection. All 150 of them come with a green leather strap, but 100 pieces are made in steel and gold, and 50 in rose gold.

By Noor Anand Chawla
An occasion as momentous as 75 years of Indian independence merits large-scale celebrations. And when it is combined with the 55th-year celebration of a homegrown brand, the grandeur increases manifold. Therefore, Delhi-based Kapoor Watch Co, the brand in question, has tied up with its long-time partner, Franck Muller, to create 150 timepieces for its first limited-edition watch collection.

The watches are a modified version of Franck Muller’s iconic Vanguard collection. All 150 of them come with a green leather strap, but 100 pieces are made in steel and gold, and 50 in rose gold. The most unique feature, however, is the map of India etched on the back of the case.

Erol Baliyan, the Managing Director of Franck Muller, Middle East, Africa and India, says, “India is an inspirational country with a rich and diverse culture. It is a place where people live and celebrate each other’s festivals. We couldn’t have chosen a better year than this nation’s 75th year of independence to announce India’s first Franck Muller limited-edition timepiece. We hope these watches connect with the heart and soul of everyone who lives here.”

These luxury timepieces are priced at Rs11,70,000 and `18,72,000 for steel-gold and rose gold watches respectively, and are available, this month onwards, at Kapoor Watch Co stores, exclusively in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram.

