Home Lifestyle Fashion

The song of the river: A beautiful vacation home in Kerala

A vacation home by the Chaliyar in Kerala sits perfectly in sync with its surrounding water body and verdant greenery 

Published: 16th October 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Beautiful vacation home in Kerala by the banks of Chaliyar river

Beautiful vacation home in Kerala by the banks of Chaliyar river

By RASHMI GOPAL RAO
Express News Service

It is not often that you come across a home whose entire design is centred around a free-flowing river. Which is why, it will not be an understatement to say that the water body is, indeed, the soul of Reflections, a beautiful home, about 12 km from Kozhikode, on the banks of Kerala’s fourth-largest river, the Chaliyar.

Nestled on a six-acre plot replete with lush greenery that includes a fruit orchard and an organic farm complete with livestock and poultry, the house itself is surprisingly not very large at 2,220 sq ft. Home to 
a nature-loving NRI family, ‘Reflections’ is everything they dreamt of and more. Designed by Nikhil Mohan and Shabna Nikhil, principal architects of Kozhikode-based Thought Parallels, the house is all about bringing in the outdoors. 

“The plot faces the north, the direction of the river flow, which worked out well for the overall architecture. Because of this fact, we were able to have the living, dining, bedrooms and even a bathroom opening up to the river,” says Shabna.

The structure is built primarily with steel, glass, wood and concrete.  Interestingly, the colour of the steel was picked based on the colour of the Chaliyar on a particular day, which the architects say was never seen again. The sliding gate of the house bears a painting of the majestic river. 

“One of the distinguishing features of the design are the large projections, including the cantilevered roof that has been inspired by the traditional sloping roofs of Kerala houses. The roof here is inverted in such a way that the excess rainwater collected flows downwards into a drain, which finally gets discharged into the river,” adds Nikhil.

The interior finishes are muted, letting the vivid greens of the outdoors do all the talking. Hence, earthy tones of grey, beige and black make up the walls and flooring that is finished in Indian Patent Stone. Salvaged wooden rafters have been used for some parts of the roof while many of the furniture pieces are old and repurposed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vacation home Kerala Chaliyar
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp