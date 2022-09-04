Aulerth partners with designer duo Shivan & Narresh to launch new collection ‘Numisma’

Home Lifestyle Fashion

By Express News Service

Fashion jewellery brand Aulerth has partnered with designer duo Shivan & Narresh to launch an exclusive new line ‘Numisma’. A Latin word that means the study or collection of coins, the designers’ inspiration for this goes back to childhood memories of their mothers making necklaces and pendants strung with gold coins.

While the roots are intrinsically Indian, the pieces are bold and contemporary, blending seamlessly with Western staples for a cocktail night or a destination wedding. According to designers Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja, the origins of the idea can be traced back to the time when the British came to India and went to the Deccan Plateau to purchase spices and commodities from local villages, and paid back in gold coins as a form of currency.

When they returned to these markets afterwards, they saw that these coins were being turned into jewellery, as Indians were extremely wealthy and did not see the need to store coins. “For us, this crossover of Western design with an adaptation of Eastern philosophy to wear jewellery is how we see this collection. Our partnership with Aulerth allowed us to think freely, and that became the biggest reason for a smooth transition and translation of our designs into beautiful jewellery.”

Founded just about a year ago, Aulerth is all about couture-inspired jewellery that’s engineered to last
a lifetime, with zero to minimal mining footprint. The brand also partners with leading Indian designers to create high-fashion jewellery with a lifetime service proposition, which is not just meticulously designed and crafted but is also an environmentally responsible alternative to jewels made from gold, diamonds and other mined stones.

More details on www.aulerth.in

