Here's a chance to have your home designed by Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra

For, this bespoke Bengaluru company, which recently opened a branch in Mumbai as well, is offering the lucky clients of both cities the bragging rights of calling these two stars their interior design

By Noor Anand Chawla
Express News Service

Wouldn’t you love to lounge in a living room created by star-wife and celebrity designer Gauri Khan only for you? Or, for that matter, waft into a sweet sleep in a bedroom dreamt up by Bollywood’s favourite couturier, Manish Malhotra? Only in dreams, you’d say, right? Well, here’s Bonito Designs, all set to prove you wrong. For, this bespoke Bengaluru company, which recently opened a branch in Mumbai as well, is offering the lucky clients of both cities the bragging rights of calling these two stars their interior designers.

Here’s how it works. The first 199 customers to sign up for this programme will be chosen by the company to have their dream homes designed in colour palettes and materials curated exclusively by Khan and Malhotra in a one-of-a-kind experience. “This is an exclusive offer to have celebrity designers personalise the homes of a limited number of our patrons. This helps us reach out to diverse customers across regions to create a larger design footprint and contribution,” says Amit Parsuramka, CEO of Bonito Designs.

The company is known for adhering to customer requirements and preferred design styles, and its ‘No Catalogue’ bespoke approach has made it a popular brand in a short span of time. Its in-house experts create the best version of interiors, personalised for each customer. In keeping with this philosophy, the
collaboration with Khan and Malhotra is a significant step for the brand.

In fact, even after the completion of the 199 houses, Bonito Designs is working on a long-term association with Khan in order to “democratise celebrity-designed interiors”.

After Bengaluru and Mumbai, the plan is to expand to Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and Delhi-NCR

Parsuramka explains that the plan is to work closely with Khan for product design and more services in times to come. “Gauri Khan will collaborate with Bonito to keep unveiling exclusive new lines similar to the launch of couture collections,” he says. After Bengaluru and Mumbai, the plan is to expand to Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and Delhi-NCR within the next 18 months.

As for the designers themselves, Khan says, “I have always been passionate about designing spaces, and it’s great to partner with a brand like Bonito that matches my enthusiasm for creating beautiful spaces for people to live, work and enjoy in. Together, we aim to give the consumer a highly customised experience, which is also aesthetic, functional and affordable.”

The glitz and glamour will go up a notch with Malhotra’s contributions. Describing the partnership with Khan as exciting, he says he is looking forward to extending his horizons to bring fashion into home interiors, a favourite category of his. “It is a thrilling idea to extend my brand in association with Gauri, to bring fashion into home interiors. Perhaps the first-of-its-kind concept in India. Bonito Designs makes it possible for me to bring exclusivity and uniqueness to the homes of many,” he says.These words certainly ring true going by the swift response to the scheme with many of the 199 opportunities already swept up. There are still a few left though, so why don’t you give it a go?

