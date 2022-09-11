A space’s odyssey: Tips to style your balcony

Devika Batra By

Express News Service

If you have a bit of extra space in the way of a balcony in your apartment, consider yourself lucky. This added square footage is perfect for a container garden, an additional living space to entertain guests, a place to sit and have your morning tea, or simply to relax with a book. With so many uses, it’s important that you take the time to decorate your balcony like you would the inside of your home. Follow these thumb rules to make the most of this precious real estate.

First of all, consider the size. Keep in mind that utilising the space that you have will make a big difference as you start to look at your balcony as a whole. Add too much and the space will look overcrowded. Don’t add enough and it will look under-considered.

So, make sure you have enough room for everything. Add a seating arrangement like a couch or a loveseat, place end tables on each side, or add a bigger coffee table in the middle if you have the space.

Then, it’s important to have a theme. Are you looking for a tranquil Zen garden that will allow you to meditate? Maybe you prefer a more modern feel that is perfect for get-togethers with friends? Or it’s possible that a relaxing nook to read is all you want. Whatever it is, plan in advance with the theme of your choice.

In doing so, you’ll have a more distinct feel to the space, rather than a bunch of odds and ends lying around. Your plant choices will need to be well-informed as well. Keep a mix of hanging and potted plants if you have the space. If not, look at going vertical. Instal shelves on your walls and line them up with potted plants. Hanging planters, of course, are great space savers as well. Also, consider how much sun or shade you get in the area and choose your plants accordingly.

Your balcony can be one of the most enjoyable places in your apartment. To ensure that you are making the most of the space, plan everything down to the last detail and then execute it keeping our tips in mind.

