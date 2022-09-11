Italian brand Sicis launches its Vetrite Collection of glass tile coverings in India

By Express News Service

Renowned worldwide for its spectacular mosaic creations that epitomise superior craftsmanship, design and technology, Italian brand Sicis has launched its Vetrite Collection of glass tile coverings in India. Vetrite is a combination of traditional and modern production processes to obtain a quality coating product that is highly decorative and extremely versatile.

These slabs of glass come with a unique formula of polymers and metals inserted in between. Beyond its captivating aspect and the possibility to have personalised patterns, the slabs are easily cut, angled and layered, like a common covering. They can be curved depending on the project's need and backlit for a high scenic impact.

Vetrite, in addition to being a high-performing and aesthetic alternative to porcelain stoneware slabs, has extra qualities that have not escaped those in the sector who are looking for innovative materials to carry out their projects. It can be laid and used with the same ease as porcelain slabs, unlike which it can be double-sided, backlit, curved and semi-transparent. It can be used on the wall, on the floor, outdoors and much more.

These are available in the country through Tessera India, a company that has been curating unique luxury design brands to weave home collections that are personal, exclusive and tailormade.

For further details, log on to www.tesseraindia.com.

