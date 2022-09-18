Life in a jewel box: Check midnight serenade apartment in Surat designed by Eshita Marwah

Home Lifestyle Fashion

Classic marries contemporary in a chic home designed by Eshita Marwah in the diamond city of Surat, where each room is named after a precious stone

Living and dining room/Rashmi Gopal Rao

By RASHMI GOPAL RAO
Sapphire. Emerald. And the jewel tones of burgundy and rust. But mostly sapphire. That’s the colour palette of the Midnight Serenade, a sprawling 5,000-square-feet apartment on the 16th floor of a Surat highrise. It’s an abode defined by dramatic transition areas, sudden elements of surprise, and an array of custom pieces, each narrating its own unique story.

All these elements blend in beautifully to form a space where functionality and aesthetics come together in comfort and harmony for a family of seven, spanning three generations. A key requirement of the design, therefore, was to retain the vastness of the home and not compartmentalise it, with the spaces seamlessly flowing into each other.

From left to right: The Sapphire Room, The Winter Castle, The Emerald Room, The Rust Room
From left to right: Foyer, Kitchen, Power Room, The Burgundy Room

“I have experimented with diverse elements to bring together a contemporary space with subtle old-world charm. There is a pop of unusual, bold colours to add character to each room. Carefully curated and handmade art, artefacts, rugs and furniture pieces are another highlight of this project,” says Eshita
Marwah, founder and principal designer of /e, who created the space.

The drama starts from the foyer in black and white with piccolo mosaic tiles and a deep bluevestibule area. The large open living and dining area beyond is a study in subtle sophistication in whites, greys and blues.
Each of the five bedrooms exudes a different vibe. While the Emerald room has a wooden herringbone flooring with Baroda green marble skirting and soft neutrals to offset the deep shades of green, the Rust room is romantic and airy and done up mostly in whites. The Sapphire room has tan leather accents against pops of deep blue, and the Burgundy room is mostly black and white, with splashes of burgundy in the artwork and the bathroom.

The Winter Castle, which is the kids’ bedroom, has terrazzo-type white vinyl flooring best suited for children to play on, with colour-blocked mosaic tile skirting. The colourful piccolo mosaic steals
the show is here.

