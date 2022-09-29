FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week: Shahab Durazi returns to ramp after 12 years

By PTI

MUMBAI: Celebrated fashion designer Shahab Durazi will make a comeback to the runway after 12 years at the upcoming FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

The designer will be presenting a retrospective of his eponymous label 'Shahab Durazi' on day one of the fashion gala being held between October 12-16 at the Jio World Convention Centre here.

The presentation will be part of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) Showcase of the season.

"It's always an exciting feeling to showcase on an esteemed platform like FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, and I am happy to be doing this as the FDCI Showcase Designer of the season."

"The capsule collection will endorse slow fashion and the relevance of timelessness that defies the concept of trends and promotes classic couture with contemporary nuances," Durazi said in a statement.

The capsule collection will create a sense of nostalgia with pieces (both for men and women) reminiscent of the 40s and 50s: an era known for its vintage chic.

The designs will also be complemented with an assortment of accessories.

Sunil Sethi, chairman of FDCI said that they are elated to have Durazi on board for the upcoming on-ground edition of the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week.

"We at FDCI couldn't be happier to present a showcase by someone as respected and celebrated as Shahab Durazi.

Over the decades, Shahab has created history with his couture, and bold fashion statements, and we are certain that this presentation will be no different.

We welcome back Shahab and are proud to present the magic of Shahab Durazi as the FDCI Showcase," said Sethi.

MUMBAI: Celebrated fashion designer Shahab Durazi will make a comeback to the runway after 12 years at the upcoming FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. The designer will be presenting a retrospective of his eponymous label 'Shahab Durazi' on day one of the fashion gala being held between October 12-16 at the Jio World Convention Centre here. The presentation will be part of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) Showcase of the season. "It's always an exciting feeling to showcase on an esteemed platform like FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, and I am happy to be doing this as the FDCI Showcase Designer of the season." "The capsule collection will endorse slow fashion and the relevance of timelessness that defies the concept of trends and promotes classic couture with contemporary nuances," Durazi said in a statement. The capsule collection will create a sense of nostalgia with pieces (both for men and women) reminiscent of the 40s and 50s: an era known for its vintage chic. FDCI Showcase Shahab Durazi A Retrospective at FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week on Wednesday, 12th October at 8:30 pm.#shahabdurazi @ILoveLakme @fdciofficial @R1SEWorldwide @NexaExperience #ReadyForACloseUp #FDCIxLakméFashionWeek #LakméFashionWeek #FDCIxLFW #5DaysOfFashion #LFW pic.twitter.com/dkK95LzuZR — Lakmé Fashion Week (@LakmeFashionWk) September 27, 2022 The designs will also be complemented with an assortment of accessories. Sunil Sethi, chairman of FDCI said that they are elated to have Durazi on board for the upcoming on-ground edition of the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week. "We at FDCI couldn't be happier to present a showcase by someone as respected and celebrated as Shahab Durazi. Over the decades, Shahab has created history with his couture, and bold fashion statements, and we are certain that this presentation will be no different. We welcome back Shahab and are proud to present the magic of Shahab Durazi as the FDCI Showcase," said Sethi.