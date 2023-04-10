Home Lifestyle Fashion

Weaving history

Supermodel Lakshmi Menon’s saree with Armoor silk designs at the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, was a creation by a city-based boutique.

Published: 10th April 2023 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

Lakshmi Menon with Rekha.

Lakshmi Menon with Rekha.

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was a celebration of the rich heirloom handlooms of India. Even the guests became a part of the celebrations as they showcased the rich culture through their couture. Karnataka made its presence felt with supermodel Lakshmi Menon wearing a heritage silk saree made by city-based boutique Vimor. 

Menon donned a light pink and golden bordered saree with Armoor silk designs, draped in a Kodava style. She paired it with shoulder-duster earrings by Vishal Kothari of Vak Jewels and a signature heritage ruby-studded brochure which was originally a hair accessory she inherited from her great-grandmother.

Pavithra Muddaya, the founder of Vimor, a handloom heritage brand, was pleasantly surprised when she saw the saree. “My daughter recognised it. Lakshmi has been a long-time customer. So immediately when we texted her, she wrote back saying ‘Of course, it’s from you’,” says Muddaya. 

Muddaya recalls the saree being weaved years ago. “We don’t have an Armoor saree in stock. We have revived this silk twice. It has its origin in Telangana. These sarees usually have golden borders and have fish designs in the pallu,” explains Muddaya. 

The saree, which is a recreation of an heirloom piece, has an interesting backstory. “It is from an old textile that we had in our collection that I had picked up in Hyderabad during a visit. I realised there was a lot of Andhra influence on the design. I then checked with textile historian Jasleen Dhamija who passed away recently. After confirming the details on the textile, we went ahead with production. So the saree was woven by a weaver in Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu but the design is of Armoor silk,” says Muddaya.

Original story
Armoor silk comes from the region of Navanthapuram, now called Armoor, which is nestled among nine mountains in Telangana. One of the fastest-growing towns, it is known for weaving beautiful silk designs. Known for their extra-weft techniques, zari border, and pallu, these sarees are woven using the interlocking technique (known as ‘kuttu’ in Telugu) in order to bring contrasting colours to their borders. The motifs of the saree range from bird’s-eye, pitambaralu and, a vine-and-leaf-patterned border. The sarees are supposedly woven by a large settlement of warriors originally from Rajasthan, called the Khatris. Their dialect is a potpourri of Gujarati, Rajasthani and Marathi, with a dash of Telugu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nita Mukesh Ambani Lakshmi Menon
India Matters
Image of cow vigilantes for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Time to go after rogue cow vigilantes with an iron hand
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
To beat anti-incumbency, BJP may resort to Gujarat model in Karnataka
Arignar Anna Zoological Park suspended the safari in 2021 after Covid-19 infected most of the resident lions and two succumbed to the infection | D Jude
Get ready for a drive amidst lions in Vandalur zoo in Chennai this summer vacation
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India earns its stripes, tiger population at 3,167

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp