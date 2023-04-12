When laid-back meets chic

Simi Kuriakose By

Express News Service

The city-based designer Shirin Mann launched her clothing label SAND by Shirin in 2021 with the sole objective to create outfits that are both “versatile and comfortable”. With her latest spring summer collection titled FAE, the entrepreneur—she is also the brain behind the homegrown jutti label, NEEDLEDUST—has marked her menswear debut. In a candid chat, Mann gives us all the details about her new collection, foraying into the menswear category, her journey as founder of two fashion brands, and more.

Just like the name suggests, SAND—Such A Nice Day—is also about clothing that is unrestrained yet luxe, fluid but with a focus on comfort and minimalism. Tell us about the journey of this brand.

Trends have a way of moving on but I wanted to create something that is timeless and makes the wearer feel good about themselves. Our main aim was to create an everyday label where one can find chic and elegant styles. As with every collection, SAND is all about fine detailing and how you can style your outfit in several different ways, multi-purposing an outfit to look new every time you choose to style it differently.

You’ve taken a conscious leap with this label—most of the fabrics used are eco-friendly and made from aloe vera, eucalyptus, rose, soybean protein and banana along with organic linens, cottons and more. How do you maintain/improve sustainable practices in end-to-end production?

My brand is an extension of myself and my vision, representing the uniqueness of women, where all shapes are beautiful, all bodies remarkable and all women extraordinary. I wanted to create a brand which is environmentally-conscious and, after extensive research and endless sampling, I was able to find the perfect plant-based fabrics that are not only eco-friendly but also have a longer shelf life and provide the quality and richness of material that I was looking for. We also strictly adhere to the policy of minimal waste at our factory and warehouse.

Timeless designs, comfort and versatility have been a USP in most collections. Tell us about FAE-the spring summer 2023 collection. In terms of silhouettes, colours, and styles, what’s new this time?

Our new collection showcases new silhouettes and cuts with flowy metallic linen co-ords, textured cotton jumpsuits, and dresses in newly-launched fabrics. We have also introduced a beautiful and calming new colour story—dusk blue, clay, an amalgamation of natural and ocean sand along with mint and soft sea blue.

We have also introduced our first ever menswear range, which comes after several requests since our inception—this one is very exciting as men are as conscious of their clothing and their choices as women. And in today’s time, they are bolder and expressive, and it is a thrilling time to be launching this range. Over time, we plan to build on this range extensively and look forward to a welcoming response as we’ve received for our womenswear.

Laid-back-meets-luxury clothing made an impact as a post-pandemic trend. Is it here to stay?

It is absolutely here to stay because it was a revelatory trend! People realised that comfort clothing wear can be chic too, that comfort can be fashionable, accessible and gorgeous. There is also so much scope to style this in unique ways that form one’s self-expression. To us, it is now a way of life.

