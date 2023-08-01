One stylish step at a time

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

When one opens Chere’s website, it will be evident it is a women-centric fashion brand that offers a versatile range of footwear. We spoke with Virender Kumar, partner and creative head at Chere, to know more about the brand that has released multiple new products from heels to sandals for occasions like dancing nights and even break-up parties!

Excerpts:

Could you tell us about your new arrivals and what demographic of women they cater to?

Our new arrivals are for fashion-forward women who adore staying ahead of the trends. From chic wedges to plush flats, glided heels to elegant closed-toe options, we’ve got a diverse collection that caters to the discerning tastes of women from all walks of life. Crafted with the finest handpicked materials, our masterpieces not only boast stunning design but also exemplify durability and eco-friendliness.

New arrivals from Chere

How does Chere keep meeting the expectations of its customers when they are diverse and their choices varied?

We embrace the uniqueness of our customers’ thoughts and preferences. To meet their expectations, we are constantly evolving, experimenting, and innovating. We curate a dynamic collection that draws inspiration from global design trends while ensuring our products cater to the ever-changing aspirations and lifestyles of Indian consumers.

Does sustainability take precedence when a product is designed?

Being a modern fashionista means more than just looking good; it’s about making choices that reflect your values. By choosing Chere Footwear, you can confidently strut your stuff, knowing that your shoes were crafted with a focus on environmental responsibility.

What products have been your best-sellers and how do you plan on keeping them relevant in the years to come?

Our stylish embellished heel options and raffia/jute collection are our best-sellers! Our customers adore both the intricate designs of the embellished heels and the comfort of our plush flats. To ensure these shoes remain timeless, we stay closely connected to our customers, actively seeking their feedback.

What do you predict will be the next big thing in footwear?

We believe that the trend of striking the perfect balance between comfort and style is here to stay. Women want footwear that not only looks fabulous but also feels fabulous!

(Rs 1,500-5,000. Available online on chere.in)



When one opens Chere’s website, it will be evident it is a women-centric fashion brand that offers a versatile range of footwear. We spoke with Virender Kumar, partner and creative head at Chere, to know more about the brand that has released multiple new products from heels to sandals for occasions like dancing nights and even break-up parties! Excerpts: Could you tell us about your new arrivals and what demographic of women they cater to? Our new arrivals are for fashion-forward women who adore staying ahead of the trends. From chic wedges to plush flats, glided heels to elegant closed-toe options, we’ve got a diverse collection that caters to the discerning tastes of women from all walks of life. Crafted with the finest handpicked materials, our masterpieces not only boast stunning design but also exemplify durability and eco-friendliness.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); New arrivals from ChereHow does Chere keep meeting the expectations of its customers when they are diverse and their choices varied? We embrace the uniqueness of our customers’ thoughts and preferences. To meet their expectations, we are constantly evolving, experimenting, and innovating. We curate a dynamic collection that draws inspiration from global design trends while ensuring our products cater to the ever-changing aspirations and lifestyles of Indian consumers. Does sustainability take precedence when a product is designed? Being a modern fashionista means more than just looking good; it’s about making choices that reflect your values. By choosing Chere Footwear, you can confidently strut your stuff, knowing that your shoes were crafted with a focus on environmental responsibility. What products have been your best-sellers and how do you plan on keeping them relevant in the years to come? Our stylish embellished heel options and raffia/jute collection are our best-sellers! Our customers adore both the intricate designs of the embellished heels and the comfort of our plush flats. To ensure these shoes remain timeless, we stay closely connected to our customers, actively seeking their feedback. What do you predict will be the next big thing in footwear? We believe that the trend of striking the perfect balance between comfort and style is here to stay. Women want footwear that not only looks fabulous but also feels fabulous! (Rs 1,500-5,000. Available online on chere.in)