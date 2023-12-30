Fabulously innovative

Manu Vipin By

Unparalleled quality and distinctive design are the USPs of label Lara Di Gianni. The eponymous European label has been launched in India by AiSPi with its new ‘A/W 2023’ collection.

It is handcrafted by artisans at family-run firms in Italy, by mixing traditional and local techniques using the finest leather.

The founder tells us that she is obsessed by the attention to detail. “From the finely woven jacquard of the lining, which forms our logo with organic cotton and recycled polyester threads, to the craftsmanship excellence of our custom gold-plated hardware, we design and manufacture our handbags to give our customers a unique little piece of art,” says Gianni.

“We source from suppliers certified by the Leather Working Group (LWG), to guarantee the highest environmental standards of sustainability and sourcing. We only work with LWG Gold and Silver-rated suppliers, all based in Italy. From rawhide to finished leather, every step of the process is held to responsible standards of environmental impact and ethical production,” Gianni says.

The latest collection ‘The Shape of Art’ features a new model, Peggy, and brand’s iconic Nemidiana La Mini bag in new colour variants.The Nemidiana La Mini is the mini version of the brand’s iconic Nemidiana.

“The name is a mix of the names, Nemi and Diana — a tribute to the medieval village of Nemi, an idyll where I was inspired by the wonders of nature, and the Roman Goddess Diana — a champion of women, who always carries her beloved bow, which inspired the unique design of the bag’s exclusive wooden handle,” says Gianni.

About the specific design elements, she adds, “We challenge and reinterpret traditional notions of luxury. We love to blend natural and unconventional materials together with our signature logo clasp and recognisable design, made of sophisticated silhouette and artisanal techniques. We also love experimenting with materials like cast resin, once cast, as with wood, features textures that are always different.”

Price starts at Rs 53,500.

Available online.

