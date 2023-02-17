Transform your house, go a little boho

Sandra Agnelo By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Boho or bohemian style has become a part of mainstream culture. Bohemian design is inspired by someone who is an artist, writer, or traveller leading a carefree, norm-defying life. Similarly, the design embraces unconventional features.

If you are looking to transform your house into a boho-themed one, then never stick to the ‘design rulebook’. Boho is random, devoid of structure and order. The creative head of Dearest Livings, Surumi Prashob says that the bohemian style is trending and is preferred by some customers.

“Besides bringing nature to the indoors, in boho home decor the materials used are also sustainable and eco-friendly,” she says.

Textile, pattern and colour

Though no rules are followed, however, it is rare to find a boho interior that doesn’t incorporate bold colours or patterns. The colour palette leans heavily towards earthy tones like browns and greens. Also, shades like white, pale beige, and grey can be used to accentuate the decor accessories.

Textiles are also pivotal like Persian rugs and Ikat. However, colours and patterns do not have to ‘go together, instead, layer them up and style unconventionally.

Accessories

The maxim “more is more” is central to the boho aesthetic. Play around with vibrant wall hangings, big patterned throw rugs, and pillows. Each item adds value to the area. Anything that you could have brought back from your travels, even a collection of antiques, will have a spot of its own.

Hand-woven macramé wall hangings, enormous rattan mirror pieces, and wind catcher accessories, all could be squeezed in as per your wish.

Bohemian furniture

For any boho interior, furniture made out of cane, wood, rattan, and wicker would suit well. Pieces that have been restored or aged beautifully also make great statement pieces. Generally, bohemian design breathes a cosy and laid-back aesthetic, so low seating, floor diwans, pillow, or pouffes are preferred. Daybeds and other pieces of furniture with relaxed seating are ideal for this design. A wooden bookshelf or coffee table adds to the beauty.

Ambient lighting

The lighting has to provide a warm feel. Even mixing and matching different light fixtures adds to the finishing touch. Candles are also an ideal form of expression.

The green touch

No bohemian room is complete without plants. More plants the better. You can go bold with a big Monstera by your reading chair, have a variety of succulents, or multiple hanging plants.

Home affairs

Introducing: Weekly column on everything that makes a house a home

