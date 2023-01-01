Fashion meets fantasy: Check out tech-powered fashion with a suave touch

Shilpi Madan By

Express News Service

We’ve moved beyond it all. The Goth grunge, the gloss revolution, the gregarious splashout in hems and haws. What the beginning of 2023 marks is the arrival of tech-powered fashion that has been consistently caressed and cocooned in sustainable formats through the pandemic. The New Year redefines stylish with a suave touch, setting the cues for a trend makeover that is here to stay.

Luxury Everyday

Dress up every day. Not just on a special day. Going beyond the tags of the mega brands comes personalised everyday luxury.

Says fashion designer Sakshi Astir of Swoon, “The cheap and cheerful fast fashion has been elbowed aside by personalised pieces. Adding longevity to your wardrobe does bring in a touch of chic. Like, sometimes styling tips add a different dimension to your outfit, translating to a swift makeover. Personalised fashion is fast making the definitive cut as people like to incorporate their own little quirks into their way of dressing, something that big labels and chains cannot replicate.”

The consequent flow of emotions also sets the tone for the individual persona that is simply, signature you.

“Every detail, whether it is the colour or embroidery of the outfit, counts. Each one has a personal touch, and wearing the choice of colours and embellishments makes the entire ensemble special,” adds Nikita Murarka Shah, co-founder at Bindani.

Sportswear major Nike brings in its Nike by You line, inviting buyers to collaborate on shoe designs for more personalisation in keeping with the tagline ‘Let’s make something no one’s ever seen before’.

Wear Tech

Bella Hadid’s spray-on dress celebrated 3D tech patented by Manel Torres of Royal College of Art in London during the recent Paris Fashion Week, catapulting the gradually thickening phenomenon of merging tech with fashion.

Sharp cuts and variable textures of fabrics used with the binder and spray make for striking, surreal cuts that mark the way for fashion grammar next year. On home turf, fashion designer Rahul Mishra has converged digital sensibilities with fashionable contours with innate flair in his earlier Fourth Dimension collection, blending traditional handmade artisanship with 3D tech.

Go Green

Nature spells its charm in eco-friendly complexions of accessories for the upwardly mobile planet saviours. Vintage was championed as the new green during the pandemic. After organic colours and cotton, ethically sourced eri-silk, and bamboo making foray into the designs cape, arrives cactii leather.

Designer Anjana Arjun has created Sarjaa as a salute to the skin of cactii and fruits, including pineapple and apple.

“The fashion industry is the third-largest polluter of our environment and I wanted to do my bit to stem that,” she says. Ayessha Gurung, co-founder, Junekeri Homes, has been busy bringing in organic kala cotton (sheep wool) and colours from crushed roots of plants in the Northeast to create stunning home décor collections.

Born to Shine

Move aside gold, silver and precious stones. Lab-farmed diamonds and trinkets fashioned from sustainable alternatives like metals recycled from industrial scrap are the way forward in the fashion circuit.

One carat of the lab-grown diamond can save up to 109 gallons of water, 1.5 billion times the carbon emission per carat, and excavation of up to 250 tonnes of land.

Says Vaibhav Karnavat of House of Quadri, “Manmade stones are a growing form of self-expression for the modern consumers and with the timely shift towards an eco-conscious fashion rhythm, sustainability and conscious luxury takes centre stage.”

Vivek Ramabahadran, the founder of Aulerth, brings in upcycled metal with gold plating to create artistically engineered pieces with protective layering and anti-allergen coatings.

Trends to Watch Out For

Androgynous athleisure with flecks of viva magenta: Pantone Color of the Year for 2023 makes an appearance in eye-popping bursts, from sporty slings to laces and cool gym wear

Tonnes of ruffles: Layers galore, from camisoles to saris and floor-length skirts. The vivacity of ruffles adds that lovable swishy movement to your ensemble.

Supersized blazers: From baggy jeans to loose-fitting cuts in casual jackets and spiffy blazers that are oversized. Best suited for skinny frames and sharp collarbones

Lace and laser cuts: Sharp and sexy, tiny wisps and delicate detailing bring in a touch of femininity to outfits. Lace is back again, and this time with laser cuts.

Underbust gems: A quirky peep for the midriff as a sparkling gem sets the mood as an agent provocateur for your evening ensemble. Jewelled tones work best

