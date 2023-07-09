Product review: Say hello to the sun with 'Solaris Daily Defence Mineral Sunscreen'

Home Lifestyle Fashion

Solaris Daily Defence Mineral Sunscreen.

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

With the sun beating down mercilessly, it’s time to stock up on sunscreen. But what do you do when most sunblocks result in breakouts? You sulk. Thankfully, this time around I was lucky to find a product that was a godsend for my super-sensitive skin. Ras Luxury Oils’ Solaris Daily Defence Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 is one magic formula.

Regular use effectively kept tanning at bay, even when I was largely spending the entire day travelling in the harsh sun. The cream is non-greasy and does not sit heavy on the skin. Also, the fragrance is light and does not overpower your senses. You can easily wear your makeup atop it, as it acts as a good base. Pro tip: When in the sun for long hours, reapply your sunscreen every three hours.           

Solaris Daily Defence Mineral Sunscreen

Price: Rs 2,150

Available: Online and retail               

