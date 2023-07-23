Pink evolution: In the Barbie world

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

The pink and perfect world of Barbie has just lit up the silver screens with the release of Barbie on July 21. The film captures the adventures of the world’s most popular doll, played to perfection by actor Margot Robbie. But the fantasy-comedy film had us talking nearly a year ago ever since its promos were released.

Girls just couldn’t get enough of pink, giving rise to a new trend, Barbiecore. As the name suggests, it is all about bright pink hues, an over-the-top style that is glittery, girly and fun. It’s an exaggeration at its highest, right from flared mini dresses and platform heels to everything that sparkles through and through.

The trend picked up sometime last year when the luxury fashion house, Valentino, hit Paris Couture Week runways with pops of pink in its Fall 2022 collection. Social media instantly took note, as did other brands which followed suit, and by the end of the year, Barbiecore had established itself as a full-blown movement.

The world, this year, seems to be in a collective blush. Jimmy Choo timed the launch of its Barbie Edit of hot pink footwear and bags with the film’s release. As did Michael Kors, with its range of rosy accessories and salmon pink silhouettes. Coach has just come up with a clutch of pink dresses, bags and footwear as well. Fossil too dropped a Barbie range of watches, jewellery and accessories that embody the essence of the iconic persona.“Our designers are inspired by her style archives—reimagined in a fresh, modern way,” says Melissa Lowenkron, Chief Brand Officer.

ALDO, for instance, has gone a step further with a first-ever collaboration with Barbie’s manufacturer, Mattel. The result is a Barbie x ALDO limited-edition capsule collection that captures the fun-loving, inclusive and fashion-forward spirit of both brands.

“Our goal was to ignite nostalgia for our customers by inviting them to reconnect with the beloved world of Barbie where self-love, empowerment and dreaming big rule,” says Daianara Grullon Amalfitano, Chief ALDO Brand and Product Officer.

1. Aria clutch , 2. Shilpa Shetty Kundra in Pink City by Sarika, 3. Barbie necklace by ALDO, 4. Peheraav lehenga, 5. Berry blush by Faces Canada, 6. Crossbody bag by Michael Kors, 7. Hot pink chair, 8. Shoes by Jimmy Choo, 9. Barbie Flower Ring watch by Fossil, 10 & 11. Sneakers and bag by Coach, 12. Bag by Bon Bon

Indian brands are not to be left behind either. Mumbai-based fashion label Trazenie has come out with its Shambhala collection, which prominently showcases many Indo-western pieces in pink. According to a brand spokesperson, there are many reasons why Barbiecore has resonated with Indian audiences.

First, pink is often associated with happiness. Second, the Barbie doll has always been a cultural icon here—she is seen as a symbol of beauty and fashion. Third, the pink aesthetic is relatively easy to achieve, given that the colour has always been a favourite with Indians. It’s a celebration of vibrancy and doesn’t confine to Western wear. Be it a pink sari, a lehenga or an Anarkali, there is little one needs to do to rock this vibrant hue.

Niharika Raut, founder and creative director, Around the City (ATC), a Pune-based slow fashion brand for women, says, “This trend is here to stay for a while, as it’s not just about glitz and glam, but also a certain nostalgia. We at ATC have embraced it too by launching styles that represent this aesthetic—right from big sleeves to short dresses to super girly ones in the brightest of pinks.”

If fashion goes pink, can beauty brands be far behind? A collaboration between Kate Spade New York and Clinique has resulted in the launch of creamy lip glosses packaged in pink. Faces Canada has come up with a Barbie beauty regimen that includes skincare and makeup products “that help you achieve the Barbie-dream look”. Nail salons, too, are offering Barbiecore-inspired manicures and pedicures.

Home décor isn’t untouched either. Suddenly, interior design sites are awash in pink. Fuchsia furnishings, blush bedding, and even accent walls painted a deep magenta—-all are being tipped as ‘trending now’. Sarika Kakrania, founder and creative director, of Pink City by Sarika, a platform for Indie labels, sums it up, “I strongly feel, give a girl the right shade of pink and watch her conquer the world.” Elle Woods from Legally Blonde would most certainly agree.

