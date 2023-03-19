Home Lifestyle Fashion

Divide and Rule: Create separate zones sans walls

Check out these stylish room divider ideas that help you create separate zones without having to build walls

Published: 19th March 2023

By Express News Service
Express News Service

BEDROOM TABLE: If you have a large bedroom, use the space to carve out a study. Just build a floor-to-ceiling partition and attach a desk-height panel to it. This can serve as a headboard for your bed on one side, and a desk on the other. That way, one can work away any time of the day without disturbing others.

WASHROOM WAYS: The space between the basin and the WC is the best place for a room divider that doubles up as a storage rack. Not only does it visually divide the space, it also helps you store your bathroom essentials safely. And prettily.

SHELF LIFE: Storage shelves are probably one of the best room dividers. Not only practical as unique storage, these racks will also help you create privacy in a simple, non-permanent way. From cool
wooden bookshelves to metal racks, the sky is the limit in terms of materials and styles.

EASY ENTRY: If your front door opens directly into your living-cum-dining room, an easy fix would be to create an entryway with wooden slats from floor to ceiling. If space permits, you could even add a bench to sit and wear your shoes, and hooks to hang your bags.

