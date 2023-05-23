Humble history to haute couture

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mahatma Gandhi spinning khadi in his charkha became the symbol of the Swadeshi movement and India’s freedom movement. A fabric with such a humble story has now completely evolved in tune with the needs and wants of modern-day India. Along with cotton, hemp and linen, khadi is one of the latest favourite fabrics in the world of high-street fashion wear for men.

Farhan Akhtar in a khadi

blazer and trousers

Vidit Jain, a fashion content creator, who invests in classic-yet-trendy pieces, says this summer, khadi has been his go-to fabric. “For Indian climatic conditions, khadi works very well since we have not really explored too many fabrics beyond cotton. I personally opt for it because it sits well on me even from an aesthetic point of view. I would love to see more designers using khadi for their outfits and in their collection,” explains Jain.

Jayesh Shah, who runs an eponymous fashion label, points out that there are many ways to use khadi fashionably. “Bomber jackets, shrugs or even co-ord sets are something where khadi can be used. Keeping its organic nature in mind, there are different artworks and dyeing techniques which can be used to make it look attractive, and at the same time, keeping in touch with its Indian roots,” says Shah, adding that the fabric is not very expensive.

Keeping up with this demand, city-based men’s label Cayana, has come up with a men’s capsule made of khadi. Prmod Bafna, the creative director, says they are directly working with the weavers who are struggling to keep up with the tradition. “For this, we are working with weavers who are based in remote towns and villages of Bengal and have a tradition of spinning khadi for almost like 150 years. The industry was dying since the next-generation children were not willing to get on the board,” says Bafna.

The change in people’s impression on khadi has been significant, according to Bafna, who adds, “A lot of people associate khadi with their grandfathers or someone elderly connected in some way to the freedom movement. Khadi is used by connoisseurs who are ready to experiment with modern designs.”

