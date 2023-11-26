Bright and Beautiful

By Express News Service

A collection for all generations—yesterday, today and tomorrow—Benetton continues along its code-identifying journey of colour, fine tailoring and figurative themes for its Fall-Winter range. Witnessing a chromatic evolution, it also introduces, for the first time, ‘non-colours’ such as white, black and grey.

Designed by architect-turned-fashion designer, Andrea Incontri, the functional yet timeless collection is replete with recognisable brand symbols—rabbits, mushrooms and flowers, as well as regimental stripes.

With this range, The brand also reclaims its role as a leader in everyday, original fashion. It can be seen in the knitwear segment, where the workmanship is outstanding, ranging from crochet to moss stitch, plain knit and rib stitch, in graduated colours, with cables and knots.

It’s also obvious in the outerwear, which exudes an urban chic vibe. From business jackets to wide-leg pants, everything is coordinated and designed to be a lasting wardrobe staple. Even denim workwear—with contrasting stitching or textured fabric—has its own elegance.

The women’s wear range offers puffer jackets, skirts, pullovers and sweatshirts, boasting all-over prints featuring geometrical shapes that appear in both miniature and oversized patterns on cotton, denim and poplin. Menswear features plain knit sweaters, turtlenecks, oversized fits, washed sweaters with textured finishes, all-over jacquard and lightly brushed wool. The casual elegance of the knitwear mixes with the pared-down lines of apparel with tailored finishes—a mix that can be appreciated on premium dress shirts, polo tees and knit pants.

Besides, the brand continues its efforts towards a sustainable future by using materials such as eco-shearling, eco-leather, ecological cotton, recycled polyester and recycled fake feathers. This can be seen in accessories such as shoulder bags, totes, bucket bags with zipper belts, combat boots, tartan backpacks and multi-coloured Shetland gloves.

