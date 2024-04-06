Classic to the max with Reve Royale

Live life king-size is entrepreneur Abhishek Kathuria’s life mantra. And, his unapologetic indulgence in the finer luxuries, even as he savours the little pleasures of life, is encapsulated in the latest furniture edit by Rosabagh, his interiors and bespoke styling company.

Titled Reve Royale, the maximalist collection takes a leaf out of Victorian design magnificence to create pieces featuring carved brass work, rich inlays, gold finishes, sumptuous veneers and lush upholstery. “We’ve re-imagined classic period furniture through a contemporary lens, ensuring it appeals to a broader audience,” says 36-year-old, Delhi-based Kathuria.

The opulence of the Victorian era is evident at his 12,000-sqft store in Delhi. As one walks through the space, a luxurious white sofa with intricately carved leaves and gold accents is unmissable. The brass detailing on its mahogany wood frame renders it an antique look. The coffee table next to it boasts an ornate inlay of mop and veneer, making it both functional and ornamental.

One of the most complex pieces in the collection, Kathuria says, was the bedazzling chandelier, which required acute attention to detail, given its elaborate design of cascading leaves and flowers in brass. Each element of the fixture had to be assembled carefully to achieve the visual effect of a bloom. Additionally, precision with the hanging mechanisms was of acute importance because of its weight. The other pieces, including the Chester drawers with its artisanal brass artwork, and the hand-polished white oak wood four-poster bed with a distressed finish, stand out for their imperial-inspired aesthetic.