Unconventionally yours: Jewellery that screams 'rebel'

Self-taught designer Nitya Arora is anything but a conformist. Every word she utters, speaks of creative rebellion, and her retro-futuristic jewellery brand, Valliyan, epitomises her passion for championing individuality. Her latest collection—Valliyan 5.0—charts an unusual course within the jewellery landscape with hyper experimentation. This is seen through the singular pieces that come in the most peculiar shapes, embellished with gems, semi-precious stones and Swarovski.

Arora’s artistic audacity is well-known within the fraternity, thanks to her off-beat choices in material combinations, the most popular one being the juxtaposition of kundan with neon beads, which became an instant rage when it was launched a few years ago. This was followed by her innovative laser-cut acrylic jewellery, which has now become a brand signature. With an eye for all things unconventional, the new collection includes a profusion of bee, butterflies and beetle motifs, which usually don’t make it to jewellery designs. Arora, however, wanted to highlight the totemic significance of these ignored creatures.