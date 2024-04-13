A new stone age

It was after Stone Art was commissioned to recreate the Taj Mahal, Charminar, Qutub Minar, India Gate and Red Fort at a private farmhouse in Odisha, that Ashutosh Bansal, managing director of the Delhi-based brand, truly understood the need for attention to detail.

“During the execution of the Qutub Minar, we realised it had an ayat (verse) inscribed on it. Recognising our limitations, we decided to call in a maulanaji to help us reproduce the inscription. This experience has shaped the essence of our brand since,” says the 27-year-old.

Stone Art specialises in all things stone, and their latest is a collection of kansa sculptures. The thoroughness is seen in the new bronze pieces as well, with each giving a fresh lease of life to the lost-wax technique, an ancient sculpting method dating back to the Indus Valley Civilisation. “They’re emblematic of the artisanship that didn’t use modern machinery. While the sculptures predominantly feature bronze, some of them incorporate stone accents for depth and dimension,” he says.