Dapper draper

Designer Arjan Dugal is a man of routine. His day begins with a run at the crack of dawn, followed by prayers and a quick breakfast. By 9, he’s at his desk. After a full day at work, he looks forward to a quiet meal with his wife. The day comes to a close with watching a favourite film or show. Ironically, it is his discipline that lets him be on top of ever-evolving industry trends. “This routine has been my companion for years now, and has nourished both my soul and vision,” says Dugal, the founder of his Delhi-based eponymous label.

His new range of menswear, which encapsulates the resurgence of traditional weaves and textiles, is proof. “There are eclectic chintz print kurtas and shirts in silk with technically constructed reversible Nehru jackets, in addition to a selection of ajrakh on mashru silk,” Dugal says, adding, “At our high-end best, we’ve got self-on-self embroidery done by hand. There is a lot of work on organza and structurally refined garments, in addition to Indo-western and Indian silhouettes.”

Another trend that he has incorporated is one of comfort. The cuts are relaxed, and fits are comfortable. The straight pants with straighter lines, for instance, make for a dapper wear, while allowing easy mobility. In certain areas, angled 45° cuts have been used. An underlay and an overlay of fabric gives each garment a unique optique. Although, the designer’s favourite pick from the new range is a pure organza, front-open Cuban shirt with a placement dori embroidery.