For the klove of glass

Within the sleek and upscale arcade of The Dhan Mill in Delhi, an understated gem has been making heads turn: a modern barn with exquisite glass accessories. Called collektklove, a new flagship store by designers Prateek Jain and Gautam Seth of Klove Studio, it has gifting collectibles, souvenirs and table lamps displayed in a spartan, unassuming manner that lets the glass models be the marvel of the space. “We always envisioned our products to find home in a natural, rustic setting. The lofty thatched ceilings, walls adorned with a lime wash, and expansive windows inviting natural light to gently bathe the glass creations, all keep in line with this close-to-earth aesthetic,” says Seth.

The idea of the new store was born last year with the launch of collektklove, an artisanal hand-blown gifting-collectible brand. Motivated by the positive response it got, the duo decided to grow the line by adding more products, and give them a permanent abode. “Each piece is steeped in history, mythology, folklore, ritualistic nuances and symbolism. The Theyyam lamp series, for instance, is imbued with the spirit of the dance from Kerala. Blending tradition with vibrant hues, it comes in three sizes. Nandi makes for a chic collectible steeped in wisdom.