Amama launches a new range of handbags that is as useful as it is fashionable
At a time when handbags are shrinking to the size of postage stamps, Nikita Gupta, the founder of Delhi-based jewellery brand Amama, is reclaiming their lost functionality. Fueled by feedback on the previous collection—the lack of adequate space for phones—she worked on a new line to create designs that were functional yet stylish. “Customer inputs are a necessity. They’re who we design for. It’s imperative to hear them out and give them what they want,” says Gupta.
Called The Bag Edit, the line features trendy pieces suitable for all occasions, be it a brunch date, resort wear or a dazzling night out. “We have reused and re-modelled elements from our previous collections such as rhinestones, faceted beads, crystals and, of course, macramé and crochet as an ode to my amma (grandmother), the inspiration behind the brand,” she says, adding, “The choice of colours such as light gold, gunmetal, silver, rainbow, chrome, black and pink are neutral yet edgy. They go with different looks without overpowering the outfit. Plus, they are lightweight, and come with the right amount of bling.”
Take the Tortile bag, for instance. Exuding an urban-chic vibe, the charcoal black piece has a woven top handle and embellished cords interlaced into a natural rattan. Its satin accents make it a great piece to dress up smart casuals. The Luna plaided clutch with a mesh woven of chaton stone-studded ropes, employing the brand’s signature macramé technique, is another stunner. The nattiest piece, however, is the Pyrus Dew-drop clutch with an embellished mesh, inspired by the brand’s pyrus motif. It features a fold-over flap, which is secured with a magnetic snap.
“The modular clutch called Maxima with a rectangular box-shape with beads, is another on-trend design as is the batua-style Auryn bag with bead embroidery and a chain sling with bead detailing. Both go well with occasion wear,” says Gupta, whose trend forecast for the coming year includes bags in circular shapes, in addition to bucket bags, and envelope-shaped ones. “Those with a top handle and over-the-top embellishments such as pearls, crystal, 3D-flowers and woven crochet are also going to rule the roost,” she says.
Over the course of her five-year-long journey as a businesswomen, Gupta has recently learnt the art of hustling. Ensuring the brand’s heart keeps beating, in addition to raising two boys and running a home, I need to keep going,” says the designer, who has clearly got her bag full.
Availability: Amama.in