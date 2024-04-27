Cocoon Fine Rugs unveils new collection marrying minimalist design with modern abstraction

The rugs draw inspiration from the washed-out appearance of 19th-century Persian and Turkish rugs; the wool is treated to achieve the same look, but executed in designs that exemplify modern abstraction. “It was a labour-intensive process, with each knot being tied individually and secured to the warp threads of the loom.

Some of our craftspeople are generationally trained and demonstrate dexterity at every step, whether it’s shearing, dyeing, washing or finishing,” says Choudhary. Some of the weaving communities making rugs for the brand have been working with the parent company, Choudhary Exports, for close to 40 years. “They’re truly the backbone of the company, and we try and supplement their income with education and healthcare benefits,” she says.

A discerning observer of trends, Choudhary has seen a sharp rise in two key aspects lately, which she hopes to incorporate in future lines. First, a notable transition from bright colours to muted tones. “Even though reds and blues are still making the rounds, their subdued variations have become more popular. Neons, which used to be a rage at one point, have almost disappeared,” she says, adding, “The second significant shift is in the perception of rugs. They are no longer confined to floor coverings, and have evolved into wall art installations, with the wabi sabi aesthetic wearing the crown,” says Choudhary, who intends to move ahead with the times and floor new ideas.

Availability: Cocooncarpets.com