Kashmir's ethereal beauty blossoms in Isbandh's Aagaz-e-Nau clothing line
What people call heaven on earth is home for Mehreen Jan, founder and creative director of Isbandh, a fashion label from Kashmir. Sauntering across the blossoming Badamwari garden and around the azure-hued Dal lake, as the region burst to life with fragrant flowers in the spring, Jan found the perfect story to tell through her new clothing line Aagaz-e-Nau—one that captures the soul-stirring beauty of Kashmir. “As the snow begins to melt, there emerges a feeling of renewal, hope and new beginnings. Whether you’re a painter, poet or a designer like me, it’s hard to not turn to the Valley for inspiration,” she says, adding, “From traditional folk songs to the scent of wildflowers carried on a gentle breeze, each moment has added to the wellspring of ideas I now fuse into my work,” says the 27-year-old.
Jan has used diaphanous, hand-woven Chanderi fabric for this collection. There are delicate self-stripes and multi-coloured patterns across silhouettes. The line comprises mostly easy-to-wear cuts with the exception of a few tailored garments for formal occasions. “From comfortable pheran sets and elegant gharara sets to straight-cut kurta sets paired with a salwar or flared trousers, the line is all about luxurious comfort. There are a lot of whites and pastels for summer; the two new colours we’ve experimented with are amethyst purple, reminiscent of the region’s blooming lavender plants, and pineapple yellow, inspired by the sprawling mustard fields,” she says.
Pointing towards the yellow straight-cut Zard kurta set that she has on with lavender-coloured straight pants with vine and floral motifs, she adds, “It’s these dainty yet practical pieces that I wish to make more of. They are simple, streamlined silhouettes with a bit of styling and smart detailing, making them adaptable for different occasions.”
The Khalis pheran set with a knee-length tunic, paired with a salwar/gharara is another ensemble designed by her keeping all-day comfort in mind. It’s got wide sleeves, a shawl collar and relaxed fit. The white aari work on its collar, cuffs and side panels, along with lace accents, spruce up the otherwise simple outfit. “The Khatrast set, on the other hand, is meant for dressier occasions. It’s a three-piece ensemble featuring a fitted kurta with hand-woven tri-colour stripes, puffed shoulders, straight pants and a matching dupatta.
In the same vein is the Rah straight-cut kurta set with flared pants, puffed sleeves and delicate tone-on-tone aari kaari embroidery featuring the popular badam motif. This mehendi green outfit offsets against the blue-striped pattern on the kurta,” she says. There is also the beautiful lavender, A-line, Sada Bahaar kurta set with flared sleeves, finished with a delicate lace. No matter what your preference is, the heaven’s got a lot to offer.
Availability: Isbandh.com