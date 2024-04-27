Kashmir's ethereal beauty blossoms in Isbandh's Aagaz-e-Nau clothing line

What people call heaven on earth is home for Mehreen Jan, founder and creative director of Isbandh, a fashion label from Kashmir. Sauntering across the blossoming Badamwari garden and around the azure-hued Dal lake, as the region burst to life with fragrant flowers in the spring, Jan found the perfect story to tell through her new clothing line Aagaz-e-Nau—one that captures the soul-stirring beauty of Kashmir. “As the snow begins to melt, there emerges a feeling of renewal, hope and new beginnings. Whether you’re a painter, poet or a designer like me, it’s hard to not turn to the Valley for inspiration,” she says, adding, “From traditional folk songs to the scent of wildflowers carried on a gentle breeze, each moment has added to the wellspring of ideas I now fuse into my work,” says the 27-year-old.

Jan has used diaphanous, hand-woven Chanderi fabric for this collection. There are delicate self-stripes and multi-coloured patterns across silhouettes. The line comprises mostly easy-to-wear cuts with the exception of a few tailored garments for formal occasions. “From comfortable pheran sets and elegant gharara sets to straight-cut kurta sets paired with a salwar or flared trousers, the line is all about luxurious comfort. There are a lot of whites and pastels for summer; the two new colours we’ve experimented with are amethyst purple, reminiscent of the region’s blooming lavender plants, and pineapple yellow, inspired by the sprawling mustard fields,” she says.

Pointing towards the yellow straight-cut Zard kurta set that she has on with lavender-coloured straight pants with vine and floral motifs, she adds, “It’s these dainty yet practical pieces that I wish to make more of. They are simple, streamlined silhouettes with a bit of styling and smart detailing, making them adaptable for different occasions.”