Time stamp: Jaipur Watch Company extends Queen Victoria collection

The thing Gaurav Mehta, CEO and founder of Jaipur Watch Company, enjoys the most besides selling watches is engaging with the people he sells them to. This personal bit of extra effort stems from his passion for horology (the study of time), which extends to his new collection. It is exemplified in the Penny Black watch, which is made with the world’s first adhesive postage stamp dating back to May 1, 1840. It features a profile of Queen Victoria from a sketch by William Wyon.

It boasts a stainless steel body with ultra-slim movement, and has a sapphire crystal lens as an embellishment. Mehta believes the timepiece is among his finest creations till date. “This stamp laid the groundwork for an affordable and accessible postal system, transforming global connectivity, and marking a revolution in communication,” he says, adding, “The watch, therefore, is not just a time-telling device; it’s a timeless masterpiece.”

The Penny Black is among the few, limited-edition stamp watches in the collection. There are others that use stamps from the era of King George VI, issued between 1937 and 1947. With all the stamps being original, the denominations range between three pice to nine anna. The only watch for women in the collection uses a postage stamp featuring Queen Elizabeth, dating back to the semi-modern era. That said, one also has the option to choose from Mehta’s personal collection of stamps to be transformed into exquisite timepieces.

The design of the watch-case takes inspiration from the stamp itself. “It has a sleek, classic rectangular orientation with an engraved back, powered by premium Swiss-made ultra-slim Ronda 1062 quartz movement. We’ve used genuine leather straps; there are slight colour variations based on the colour of stamps,” says the founder, who has included stamps from the princely states of Nabha, Jind, Chamba, in addition to service stamps used by government officials between 1937-47 in this collection. “Since personalisation is the hallmark of our brand, we’ve kept the back side of the watch for the inclusions of name, signature or a message,” he says.