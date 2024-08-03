Crafting an empowered legacy

Our journey with Pichhwai was also serendipitous. I met the artisan painting frescoes in the City Palace of Jaipur on a shoot. Now, he’s trained and has set up a team of artisans that paints lehengas, bags, and even panels in our store interiors,” the designer says, adding, “Bandhani adds a splash of colour and texture to our lehengas and saris, bringing a playful yet elegant touch.”

Dongre also collaborates once again with Reema Nanavaty of SEWA (Self Employed Women’s Association)—a traditionally-skilled women artisans group in rural Gujarat. SEWA currently works with around 2.9 million women across India, spanning multiple craft forms. This is the eighth year together for both these pioneering women. Dongre says, “Our previous collaborations have been incredibly rewarding.” Raahi, however, goes a step further by experimenting with these crafts to create contemporary designs. It integrates the traditional crafts into high fashion.

Old is New

Dongre launched her first Picchwai collection in 2019. It comprised of 15 hand-painted limited-edition pieces. The latest range, however, differs in its approach and scope. The idea with Raahi was to wearable pieces of art. Dongre says, “While the 2019 collection focused on Pichhwai’s storytelling, Raahi integrates multiple crafts, including Bandhani and Gota to offer a more diverse tapestry of Indian heritage.”

Nurturing Nature

Those who have followed Dongre’s journey as a designer, would know that nature is her biggest inspiration. Her designs are replete with bird motifs and forest imagery. She says, “Nature symbolises freedom, beauty and the intricate patterns of life. By incorporating these elements into my designs, I hope to create a sense of peace and joy. It is a reminder of our responsibility towards nature. It’s also about celebrating the natural world and fostering a deeper appreciation for its wonders through fashion.”

Sustainability and Bridal Couture

Fashion today is a lot about sustainability. This pivotal shift not only enhances the quality of the garments, but also underscores a dedication to responsible resourcing. Raahi encourages brides to wear designs that can be restyled and worn for different occasions. Dongre says, “Sustainability is at the core of our design philosophy, even when it comes to bridal couture. We believe that the grandeur and opulence of bridal wear can coexist with environmental responsibility.

Which is why, we emphasise the use of eco-friendly fabrics—they are luxurious and have a lower environmental footprint. We also focus on creating outfits that are versatile and can be worn beyond the wedding day. Additionally, our packaging is made from recycled materials, and we continuously strive to reduce waste throughout our production process.”