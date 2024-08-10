From Blake Lively's florals to Shraddha Kapoor's vibrant red, method dressing is the new method acting

You've heard of method acting but have you come across method dressing? Let me explain. Basically, it's when an actor references their film's aesthetics i.e. the plot, theme, scenes etc. in their red carpet outfits.

Take for example, Blake Lively -- the undisputed queen of method dressing. Even before it became a trend in Hollywood, the Gossip Girl star was mastering the art of embodying her characters through fashion. Remember her 2018 thriller comedy A Simple Favor? Well during the movie's promotion, she showcased her flair for tailored suits, setting the stage for her unique approach to style.

Now, with the release of her latest film, It Ends With Us which premiered on August 9, Blake has once again meticulously crafted a wardrobe that reflects her character. And as she continues her tour and promo, the actor has truly blossomed into Lily Bloom by delivering one captivating outfit after another