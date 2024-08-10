From Blake Lively's florals to Shraddha Kapoor's vibrant red, method dressing is the new method acting
You've heard of method acting but have you come across method dressing? Let me explain. Basically, it's when an actor references their film's aesthetics i.e. the plot, theme, scenes etc. in their red carpet outfits.
Take for example, Blake Lively -- the undisputed queen of method dressing. Even before it became a trend in Hollywood, the Gossip Girl star was mastering the art of embodying her characters through fashion. Remember her 2018 thriller comedy A Simple Favor? Well during the movie's promotion, she showcased her flair for tailored suits, setting the stage for her unique approach to style.
Now, with the release of her latest film, It Ends With Us which premiered on August 9, Blake has once again meticulously crafted a wardrobe that reflects her character. And as she continues her tour and promo, the actor has truly blossomed into Lily Bloom by delivering one captivating outfit after another
Having embraced the floral-inspired essence of her character in her new film, Blake's fashion choices are a testament to her unique style and commitment to bringing her roles to life.
Another queen who adopted this technique is none other than Zendaya. If you recall her photoshoot in Rome, the Euphoria star was seen promoting her latest film Challengers in which she portrays the character of Tashi Donaldson, a former tennis player turned coach.
Throughout the movie’s international premieres and the cast’s promotional appearances, Zendaya kept serving looks with tennis whites, collars and pleats. She even used sportswear fabrics like mesh and also incorporated actual tennis balls as props. Remember the saying go big or go home? Looks like her stylist Law Roach definitely understood the assignment!
And that's not all, the trend seems to have been picked up by Bollywood as well! Just that we probably never recognised it. For instance, Vidya Balan's The Dirty Picture saw the actor donning retro-inspired outfits during the film's promotion that reflected her character Silk Smitha.
In an interview with India Today, Khushi, the Creative Director of Shanti Banaras, said method dressing was similar to method acting -- with the actor making an extra effort to start living like his or her character in real life.
"In method acting, actors immerse themselves in their roles by adopting the personalities and behaviours of their characters to make their performance more convincing. Similarly, method dressing involves adopting a style that aligns with a particular personality, helping to reinforce the desired image," she said.
Recently, we also have Aashiqui 2's Shraddha Kapoor joining in on the trend. For the trailer launch of her upcoming film Stree 2, the actor sported a red saree with remarkably braided long hair and a silver nose pin.
At several other events relating to the film, her styling changed, but the theme remained the same: a red outfit, her extremely long hair and statement jewellery to establish a recall factor among the audience. Well now there's no way we can forget her look, right?
Overall, method dressing is so much more than just picking up an outfit and looking pretty for the paps or red carpet. It's about identifying the very essence of the character, sticking to the movie's theme, and yet being able to find creativity while dressing up. An art form within an art form!