India’s homegrown swimwear brands are making waves

All swimsuits aren’t created equal. Some are a cut above the rest.

Soft, luxurious swimwear is having its day in the Indian sun, with many homegrown brands bobbing on the blue for visibility. Till a few years ago, Speedo, Nike, Reebok and Marks & Spencer were pretty much the only swimwear options available in the country. But now, there’s a flurry of India-born swimwear labels offering stylish cuts and innovative fabrics.

Saaksha & Kinni, with its boho luxe aesthetic, is one of the brands operating in the `200-crore market. Co-owner Saaksha Bhat says: “Post-COVID, people have become experimental and bold in their fashion choices, and our unique hand pleating techniques make our swimwear world-class.”

Nidhi Munim’s , whose brand House of NM sells swimwear for both men and women, credits the popularity of local swimwear brands to the fact that they offer quality and design that’s at par with international standards. “Add to that convenience and trust of shopping locally, more personalised customer service and a better understanding of local preferences and sensibilities,” she says.

The Up RiseHigh-waisted bottoms are a favourite with Indian women, who find the silhouette flattering. Verandah, which works in the luxury resort wear space, offers bright picks in reversible bikinis and maillots. “Verandah Swim offers bikini tank tops paired with hipster bottoms for more active pursuits on the beach. High-waisted bottoms are a big hit and our ruched styles are most popular,” says Anjali Patel Mehta, Founder and CEO of Verandah.

Saaksha & Kinni’s Saaksha says, “In India, women prefer one-piece swimsuits for coverage. Our Raine swimsuit is a lightweight, breathable bestseller, featuring full sleeves and maximum torso coverage.” The brand also sells two-pieces as well as wraps and sarongs that are perfect for drinks at the pool bar or even a sundowner.

At House of NM, the bestsellers for women are the high-waisted bikinis and one-piece swimsuits with stylish cutouts. “Men like our versatile trunks and performance-oriented beach shorts available at our outlets in Goa, Coorg, Bekal and the Andamans,” adds Munim.

Rey & I creates swim and resort wear exclusively for men. ”The adjustable side buckles and waistlines in our swimwear range appeal to working professionals over 30. These are men who believe in body positivity,” says founder Nishant Agarwal. “They work out, follow fashion, shop independently, travel and desire exclusive experiences.”