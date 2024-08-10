India’s homegrown swimwear brands are making waves
All swimsuits aren’t created equal. Some are a cut above the rest.
Soft, luxurious swimwear is having its day in the Indian sun, with many homegrown brands bobbing on the blue for visibility. Till a few years ago, Speedo, Nike, Reebok and Marks & Spencer were pretty much the only swimwear options available in the country. But now, there’s a flurry of India-born swimwear labels offering stylish cuts and innovative fabrics.
Saaksha & Kinni, with its boho luxe aesthetic, is one of the brands operating in the `200-crore market. Co-owner Saaksha Bhat says: “Post-COVID, people have become experimental and bold in their fashion choices, and our unique hand pleating techniques make our swimwear world-class.”
Nidhi Munim’s , whose brand House of NM sells swimwear for both men and women, credits the popularity of local swimwear brands to the fact that they offer quality and design that’s at par with international standards. “Add to that convenience and trust of shopping locally, more personalised customer service and a better understanding of local preferences and sensibilities,” she says.
The Up RiseHigh-waisted bottoms are a favourite with Indian women, who find the silhouette flattering. Verandah, which works in the luxury resort wear space, offers bright picks in reversible bikinis and maillots. “Verandah Swim offers bikini tank tops paired with hipster bottoms for more active pursuits on the beach. High-waisted bottoms are a big hit and our ruched styles are most popular,” says Anjali Patel Mehta, Founder and CEO of Verandah.
Saaksha & Kinni’s Saaksha says, “In India, women prefer one-piece swimsuits for coverage. Our Raine swimsuit is a lightweight, breathable bestseller, featuring full sleeves and maximum torso coverage.” The brand also sells two-pieces as well as wraps and sarongs that are perfect for drinks at the pool bar or even a sundowner.
At House of NM, the bestsellers for women are the high-waisted bikinis and one-piece swimsuits with stylish cutouts. “Men like our versatile trunks and performance-oriented beach shorts available at our outlets in Goa, Coorg, Bekal and the Andamans,” adds Munim.
Rey & I creates swim and resort wear exclusively for men. ”The adjustable side buckles and waistlines in our swimwear range appeal to working professionals over 30. These are men who believe in body positivity,” says founder Nishant Agarwal. “They work out, follow fashion, shop independently, travel and desire exclusive experiences.”
It’s not just staid swimwear that Indian women want though. There is a growing demand for subtly sexy costumes too. Says Radhika Agarwal, Founder, La Paz: “The Indian market is different from the rest of the world.
A triangle bikini is popular in foreign markets, but Indian women like comfortable cuts that aren’t too skimpy.” La Paz’s bestselling costume has criss-cross details on the bust and a high-waisted bottom. Its Mexico swimsuit with an asymmetrical neckline and a cutout at the waist is another big hit.
THE ECO CUT
All the players are mindful of the growing consumer eco-consciousness, and create products to match. House of NM’s leanings towards eco-friendly materials such as recycled polyester and organic cotton are clear. “We’re exploring regenerated nylon from recycled ocean plastics and plant-based dyes,” says Munim.
Anjali is particularly proud of the fact that Verandah Swim is a Butterfly Mark-certified conscious luxury travel brand. “We use sustainable techno-fabric made from yarns recycled from marine, carpet and landfill waste. The fabric has low environmental impact and is twice as resistant to chlorine and suntan creams/oils, making our products shrink-proof and fade-proof,” she says.
It’s a similar scene over at La Paz and Rey & I. The former uses econyl regenerated nylon, 100 per cent fair trade cotton and bamberg while Rey & I’s limited-edition batches are made of recycled ocean plastic. It also used tagua tropical nut to create recyclable zippers, hooks and buckles. The brand’s trunks have vibrant Plaj prints created by artists. “Next up are father-son swim short sets. We want to build a community of like-minded men who value art, creativity and expression,” says Nishant. Well, India’s swimmers can’t wait.