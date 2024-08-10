Stylish, functional luggage picks for every journey

No matter when or where you travel, your luggage needs to be functional and durable. We believe, it should be stylish too. Accordingly, we’ve picked out some options that you can use for trips—short and long. Black is always a safe option, given how messy your luggage can get on the baggage carousel. Samsonite’s capsule collection, which it has created in collaboration with Boss, is a handsome addition to the black luggage universe. The collaboration marries the aluminum construction of Samsonite cases with the distinctive Boss monogram embedded through anodisation. Nappa Dory’s Weekender bag, meanwhile, livens up its black canvas with touches of tan.

Those who like their cases in more colour will be happy to know that all shades of green are in trend this year. Rimowa’s Emerald trunk is particularly snazzy and evokes all the glamour and richness of the green stone. Mokobara’s bag is in a lovely olive with sunshine yellow piping and insides.

Overnighter: You can take the Mokobara Transit Briefcase to office and/or the gym everyday or on a quick trip out of town. The front bucket compartment contains multiple pockets that can hold a change of clothing in addition to everyday items such as a lunch box, pens, phone and water bottle. The dedicated tech compartment has sleeves for a 15.6-inch laptop and an iPad. The padded shoulder strap makes the case easy to carry around. It’s 39 x 28 x 12 cm in size. Price: Rs 8,999

Long stay: Rimowa’s Trunk Plus in emerald green can only be described as stunning. The brand’s famous metallic grooved surface in made of anodised aluminium. The usual German-designed Rimowa functionality can be seen in the telescopic handle, the ball-bearing mounted wheels with cushioned axles and the embedded TSA-approved locks. Inside sits a Flex Divider that can be adjusted to accommodate all your belongings. The case can hold enough clothes and accessories for a two-week stay. Price: $2,325

Weekend Carry-On: You can glide the 5.1-kg Boss x Samsonite Lite-Box Spinner effortlessly through your journeys thanks to its double wheels with ball bearings and elongated double tube pull handle. The TSA locks are there to give you peace of mind. The spacious interior has packing straps and removable divider pads with pockets on both sides. The Spinner is 55 x 40 x 23 cm in size. Price: Rs 51,500.