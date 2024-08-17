A look bound by threads of eternity
Amit Aggarwal’s latest collection Antevorta is a convergence point of paradoxes. It is abstract yet symmetrical, it is fluid yet restrained, it evokes the past to envision the future.
Featuring 10 pieces, the range is a philosophical ode to the goddess of the future in Greek mythology. “This collection required meticulous thought and execution as it wasn’t just about creating new garments, but expressing the profound connection between time and the universe as all-encompassing entities. It, therefore, is a conceptual amalgamation of philosophical, mythological, religious, scientific and cosmological elements articulated through the medium of clothes,” he says.
Antevorta has been structured around four distinct thematic elements: The idea of ‘nowness’, which is portrayed through shimmering details on the garments, reminding us of transient moments; ‘linearity’ is captured through symmetrical designs that symbolise the fluidity of time; ‘eternity’, reflecting the cyclical nature of life, is translated through the repurposing of textiles; the concept of a ‘conjurer’ is expressed through the clothing structures in the collection that expand, contract and loop, expressing the manipulation of time,” he says.
Known for his distinctive ability to evoke emotions through his sartorial choices, Aggarwal’s audacity shines through each creation. “True creativity lies in fearlessness, in marching ahead without seeking validation. That’s the secret to crafting garments that endure beyond seasons, staying in your wardrobe for a lifetime,” says the 44-year-old Delhi-based designer, whose practice has consistently explored concepts of evolution and eternity, and Antevorta is no exception.
Rich symbolism and craftsmanship add deeper layers of meaning to each of the four elements enriching the design narrative with nuanced details, for instance, linearity in the garments is envisioned through their fall and flow; each twist and curve represents the theory of cause and effect. The power of Cronus (youngest of the first generation of Titans in Greek mythology) finds expression in how the material of the garments expands and contracts.
“One of the most fascinating concepts of all time—reincarnation—is espoused by repurposing Banarasi saris, showing how time is eternal. The theory of relativity too is depicted through the non-binary construction of the garments. Finally, the beautiful life of a star, from birth to supernova, materialises through the sparkling crystal embellishments,” says Aggarwal.
While staying true to one’s passion brings unparalleled satisfaction, being as outlandish as he can be, carries the risk of not being commercially viable. “Finding a balance between these aspects becomes challenging sometimes. Whenever that happens, I return to the fundamental question of why I began designing clothes in the first place: to make a lasting impact infused with meaning and purpose. I am committed to this pursuit without making commercials the top priority,” he says.
Among the many realisations that have propelled the designer’s work forward over the years, a recent shift in perspective has proven to be particularly transformative: embracing the power of collaboration. “Working closely with skilled artisans and fellow designers has shown me that collective creativity can lead to extraordinary results. This epiphany came during the creation of the Antevorta, where the fusion of diverse ideas and techniques led to a richer and more impactful expression of our theme,” says the designer, who is set on creating an enduring legacy.
Availability: Amitaggarwal.com