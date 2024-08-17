A look bound by threads of eternity

Amit Aggarwal’s latest collection Antevorta is a convergence point of paradoxes. It is abstract yet symmetrical, it is fluid yet restrained, it evokes the past to envision the future.

Featuring 10 pieces, the range is a philosophical ode to the goddess of the future in Greek mythology. “This collection required meticulous thought and execution as it wasn’t just about creating new garments, but expressing the profound connection between time and the universe as all-encompassing entities. It, therefore, is a conceptual amalgamation of philosophical, mythological, religious, scientific and cosmological elements articulated through the medium of clothes,” he says.

Antevorta has been structured around four distinct thematic elements: The idea of ‘nowness’, which is portrayed through shimmering details on the garments, reminding us of transient moments; ‘linearity’ is captured through symmetrical designs that symbolise the fluidity of time; ‘eternity’, reflecting the cyclical nature of life, is translated through the repurposing of textiles; the concept of a ‘conjurer’ is expressed through the clothing structures in the collection that expand, contract and loop, expressing the manipulation of time,” he says.

Known for his distinctive ability to evoke emotions through his sartorial choices, Aggarwal’s audacity shines through each creation. “True creativity lies in fearlessness, in marching ahead without seeking validation. That’s the secret to crafting garments that endure beyond seasons, staying in your wardrobe for a lifetime,” says the 44-year-old Delhi-based designer, whose practice has consistently explored concepts of evolution and eternity, and Antevorta is no exception.