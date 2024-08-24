Isha Jajodia's hues of paradise: A tribute to Audrey Hepburn, nature's beauty

Holding up a magazine featuring a story on Audrey Hepburn, Delhi-based couturier Isha Jajodia of RoseRoom, marvels at the actor’s impeccable sense of style as she reads through a recently published story. “This is what I call a forever inspiration,” she says, gazing at her idol, whose grace she wishes to channelise through designs, including her latest sari collection—Hues of Paradise. “It’s a tribute to modern elegance with a whole lot of fusion elements, much like Hepburn’s style,” says the 43-year-old.

The collection was not a calculated move, but rather an organic culmination of her journey of deeply connecting with nature over the past couple of years. The cyclical change of seasons, the vibrant blossoms, the colourful bees and butterflies, and the stunning migratory birds that paint the sky; every colour of hope were among the elements that Jajodia integrated into her new line. “The soft pastels and jewel tones of the saris capture the gentle warmth of sunsets, while the floral motif pays homage to the myriad blooms that have graced my gardens. The delicate lace appliqué, on the other hand, embodies the innate femininity inherent in nature. Hues of Paradise, therefore, is a canvas of many experiences translated through fabric,” she explains.