Isha Jajodia's hues of paradise: A tribute to Audrey Hepburn, nature's beauty
Holding up a magazine featuring a story on Audrey Hepburn, Delhi-based couturier Isha Jajodia of RoseRoom, marvels at the actor’s impeccable sense of style as she reads through a recently published story. “This is what I call a forever inspiration,” she says, gazing at her idol, whose grace she wishes to channelise through designs, including her latest sari collection—Hues of Paradise. “It’s a tribute to modern elegance with a whole lot of fusion elements, much like Hepburn’s style,” says the 43-year-old.
The collection was not a calculated move, but rather an organic culmination of her journey of deeply connecting with nature over the past couple of years. The cyclical change of seasons, the vibrant blossoms, the colourful bees and butterflies, and the stunning migratory birds that paint the sky; every colour of hope were among the elements that Jajodia integrated into her new line. “The soft pastels and jewel tones of the saris capture the gentle warmth of sunsets, while the floral motif pays homage to the myriad blooms that have graced my gardens. The delicate lace appliqué, on the other hand, embodies the innate femininity inherent in nature. Hues of Paradise, therefore, is a canvas of many experiences translated through fabric,” she explains.
The first piece she created a blueprint for was the black lace work sari that captured the “grace of a moonlit paradise with starry skies”. “There is something utterly appealing about darkness, and the mystery and intrigue it carries. Some of my greatest epiphanies have happened during nighttime,” she says. The light yellow and off-white sari is a light drape with an elegant border and a waistband, perfect for those who enjoy understated dressing. Her favourite though is the powder blue sari with a corset blouse. “The soft shade of the sari, along with its simple construction, makes it ultra-modern,” she says. Another top pick is the scarlet sari with a pallu with floral motifs. Similarly, the delicate lace work of the verdant green sari, encompassing the lushness of a tropical rainforest, makes a striking impression.
Jajodia has two fundamental principles when it comes to her designs—minimalist detailing and high-quality fabrics—which she imbibed during her time at NIFT. Once the basics are in place, she directs her attention to pattern-making, fabric manipulation, construction and finally tying it all together with precision. “Our curriculum encouraged us to explore different cultural and historical nuances and incorporate them into clothes, making them all the more relatable and relevant,” she says, making learning new things a top priority. After all, the path ahead is stocked with wonderful opportunities.
Availability: Instagram-Roseroom__official