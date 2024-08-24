Krsnaa Mehta elevates tea rituals with exquisite new collection

For Krsnaa Mehta, founder of India Circus, a Mumbai-based home décor, dining and accessories brand, sipping tea isn’t a mere everyday ritual. It is a steeping of emotions and memories that bring him incredible joy. Not only is he a stickler for the finest tea—Darjeeling first flush and Tieguanyin being his favourites—but he is also particular about the teapots in which his much-loved beverage is served. It comes as no surprise then that the aficionado translated his passion into tangible reality through his range of tea sets that were launched recently.

They come in radiant floral prints with soft petal designs and geometric patterns. The Grace Artistry Cup and Saucer Set crafted in bone china marked the collection’s inception. It’s got a chevron motif—two slanting lines forming an inverted V—a popular historical pattern, first seen in the art and architecture of ancient Greece. Today, it’s become a ubiquitous design element not just in home décor, but also in handbags and footwear. “It adds vitality, grace and movement to the product giving it a graceful appeal,” he says. The Artisans Impression tea cup and saucer set is another piece designed to impress. “For this one, we moved away from our USP—bright pops of colour—and tried out a monochromatic look with a 22-K gold finish. It turned out to be better than our expectations,” says Mehta.

While the teapots are the mainstay, the collection also comprises tissue boxes, sugar containers and bowls for used spoons. A few water glasses, coffee tumblers and filter coffee essentials have also been included.

Every time Mehta conceptualises a collection, the wise words of his parents—think from your heart and have the courage to give it life—ring in his ears. This held especially true in the lead-up to the launch of India Circus in 2013. “I noticed a void in the gifting and home décor market. Existing brands were largely confined to either overly traditional or excessively Westernised aesthetics, accompanied by heavy price tags. I was, therefore, keen on exploring products that would be a kaleidoscope of colour, culture and drama that India stands for while having a global appeal,” he says. As India Circus continues to expand its reach, Mehta too is ready to tap into every aspect of its growth. Availability: Indiacircus.com