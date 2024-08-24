The AI art of getting under the skin

Walking into a tattoo studio, the usual markers are the buzzing of the tattoo machine, the sterile smell of antiseptic, as well as vibrant colours of ink in bottles lining the shelves. Now a new, less visible presence is making its mark on body art: AI. Transforming the way designs are created, chosen, and even applied, AI is making precision, creativity, and customisation easier. “AI has expanded our creative boundaries,” says Max, 41, a tattoo artist and founder of Inkinn Tattoo studio, Delhi. “We can input vague ideas in the software, and it generates multiple design options. It’s like having a brainstorming partner who never gets tired,” he smiles. AI-driven apps allow clients to visualise potential tattoos on their bodies before committing to the needle. These apps give the client a real-time preview of the finished product.

“I was always hesitant about getting a tattoo because I couldn’t picture how it would look on me,” says Pankhuri Das, 22, who recently used an AI app for her first tattoo. Seeing the design on her arm through the app gave her the confidence to get inked. “The advent of AI has increased our efficiency. Previously, we relied on 3D-modeling artists and painters for realistic references, which posed limitations. Now, with AI, the only challenge comes from fresh creative thinking and articulation,” admits Prashant Yaduvanshi, Founder of Shaman Ink, Delhi.

By harnessing AI’s capabilities, artists can push the boundaries of traditional creations in the tattoo business. Aditi Nathani, a senior tattoo artist at Hawk Tattoo Studio in Delhi, explains, “For instance, take Shiva tattoo designs. Previously, we used traditional depictions. Now we get incredible and diverse designs, and even modern, abstract interpretations that blend traditional elements with contemporary styles.”

Precision is paramount in tattooing, and AI is ensuring more consistent and accurate results. Some advanced machines come equipped with algorithms that adjust needle depth and speed based on the skin’s texture and elasticity. “It’s like having an extra set of steady hands,” explains Nathani. While AI can generate innovative and unconventional designs, the question arises: are these designs always appropriate? Vikas Malani, founder of Body Canvas, Mumbai, recalls a recent incident: “A tattoo artist inked a Shiva design that featured six fingers. While AI offers advantages, it still requires human intelligence to function optimally.” Such errors stem from algorithms that use online images since AI cannot think independently