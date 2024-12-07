March of the maxi clutch
The nineties are back! At least, the recent spate of macro clutches populating our IG feed would have us believe that. But, first let’s rewind to the decade’s cult series, Sex And The City, where Carrie Bradshaw (essayed by Sarah Jessica Parker) is spotted holding a Christian Dior jacquard clutch as she hops into a taxi.
Maximalist and statement-making, the clutch conveyed a sense of purpose and functionality. The recently launched clutches by labels such as Coach, THEMOIRe, Behno New York, H&M and Oceana Clutches channel a similar vibe with a touch of whimsy.
Coach’s SS 25 bags, crafted in jumbo size, easily stand out— while some are heart-shaped, others are almost pillowy, while some silhouettes are informed by the good old teddy bear. On the other hand, Balenciaga’s maxi clutch in black from the SS 24 collection embodies a sleek, refined and polished appeal.
Stylist Isha Bhansali notes that there’s something about the way a woman handles a bag. The way she clutches it completely impacts the ensemble, and changes the overall appearance.
“I’m all for the maxi clutch as it’s squishy and voluminous and also helps one make a seamless day-to-night transition. The trend stems from a few seasons ago, when labels like Saint Laurent experimented with coloured leather in ready-to-wear and accessories. I see this trend as extremely practical and chic for both men and women,” she says.
Bottega Veneta’s pouch hit the stores in 2018 and brought clutch bags back to the fashion fore. Social media star Orry was seen sporting a Balenciaga clutch, which looked like an empty chips packet during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations earlier this year.
Shivam Punjya, Founder & Creative Director of behno NY, observes that the maxi clutch’s resurgence is an outcome of our changing lives since the pandemic.
“We’re going out more, we’re spending more time outside our homes, and naturally, we have more things we need to carry! We’re not just carrying our phones and wallets; we also need to carry our power banks!” he says, adding, “There’s something powerful about holding a larger bag as a clutch; clutches were always seen as ‘occasion’ bags, but now they’re appropriate for the day as well when styled smartly.”
The blending of daytime adventures with nightlife has also contributed to the trend. “It’s now appropriate to envision a day-to-night look that’s the same; the coolest humans are pairing denim with tailored pieces like a blazer or overcoat over a sleek tee or top; wearing loafers and kitten heels alike; and finishing their look with an oversized clutch. We’ve polished up just enough from our athleisure days,” adds Punjya.
The maxi clutch’s revival is also a reflection of the fashion world’s growing appreciation for bold and functional accessories. Says Francesca Monaco, Co-Founder of THEMOIRe (launched in India by AiSPi in April 2023): “It represents a shift towards accessories that prioritise both style and functionality.
Its oversized silhouette provides ample space and appeals to the modern individual who values practicality while making a bold aesthetic statement. In addition, the clutch’s popularity reflects a renewed appreciation for vintage-inspired designs with a contemporary twist, in keeping with those who seek timeless pieces.”
Rima Kapadia, co-founder Oceana Clutches, agrees, “Of late, consumers are leaning towards versatile yet bold accessories that offer ample space without compromising on style.”
The maxi clutch also works beautifully as a focal point in any outfit. “For daytime, pair it with tailored separates or oversized coats to maintain a chic yet balanced look. For evenings, let it shine alongside sleek dresses or monochrome ensembles,” says Saahil Nandrajog, Founder of Tiger Marron, adding, “Opt for bold colours or textures to amplify its impact, or stick with neutral tones to exude understated elegance. Remember, the maxi clutch is as much about personality as it is about utility, so let it reflect your individual style.”