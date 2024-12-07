March of the maxi clutch

The nineties are back! At least, the recent spate of macro clutches populating our IG feed would have us believe that. But, first let’s rewind to the decade’s cult series, Sex And The City, where Carrie Bradshaw (essayed by Sarah Jessica Parker) is spotted holding a Christian Dior jacquard clutch as she hops into a taxi.

Maximalist and statement-making, the clutch conveyed a sense of purpose and functionality. The recently launched clutches by labels such as Coach, THEMOIRe, Behno New York, H&M and Oceana Clutches channel a similar vibe with a touch of whimsy.

Coach’s SS 25 bags, crafted in jumbo size, easily stand out— while some are heart-shaped, others are almost pillowy, while some silhouettes are informed by the good old teddy bear. On the other hand, Balenciaga’s maxi clutch in black from the SS 24 collection embodies a sleek, refined and polished appeal.

Stylist Isha Bhansali notes that there’s something about the way a woman handles a bag. The way she clutches it completely impacts the ensemble, and changes the overall appearance.

“I’m all for the maxi clutch as it’s squishy and voluminous and also helps one make a seamless day-to-night transition. The trend stems from a few seasons ago, when labels like Saint Laurent experimented with coloured leather in ready-to-wear and accessories. I see this trend as extremely practical and chic for both men and women,” she says.

Bottega Veneta’s pouch hit the stores in 2018 and brought clutch bags back to the fashion fore. Social media star Orry was seen sporting a Balenciaga clutch, which looked like an empty chips packet during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations earlier this year.

Shivam Punjya, Founder & Creative Director of behno NY, observes that the maxi clutch’s resurgence is an outcome of our changing lives since the pandemic.

“We’re going out more, we’re spending more time outside our homes, and naturally, we have more things we need to carry! We’re not just carrying our phones and wallets; we also need to carry our power banks!” he says, adding, “There’s something powerful about holding a larger bag as a clutch; clutches were always seen as ‘occasion’ bags, but now they’re appropriate for the day as well when styled smartly.”