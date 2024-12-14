Perfect marriage of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary style

It’s a staggering choice. Over a 100 chunky chokers, dainty pendants, stackable rings and bracelets spin a golden sheen as part of the elegant, lightweight travel-jewellery for the modern bride. Think fancy cuts and royal forms in stylish glimmers and glints that come together in a brilliant rendezvous of colour and elegance.

“Each creation arrives in a sheer luxury finish: 22K gold, or rose-gold plated, or rhodium plated, and crafted using high quality pearls, precious carved beads, and semi-precious stones. Nothing beats the splendour of Indian heritage in jewellery design,” says Radhika Chitalia, partner and curator, of Mumbai-based jewellery brand, Joules by Radhika, who leads a team of 50 people across Mumbai and Gujarat.

“The pieces are intricately hand painted with enamel, and bring in fine detailing with kundan work. The wedding collection is designed keeping the modern bride in mind—with special, travel-savvy pieces that work out beautifully, especially for a destination wedding.

Carrying real jewellery is often risky. Why stress over locker jewellery when you can enjoy your special day without a single worry?” she smiles.

Each creation breathes energy through its configuration of contours and colours. Tiered strings in pearls and polki, elegant peacocks perched as rich, textured 3D motifs add to the charm of the melee of necklaces in choker formats, stunning maang tikas, and dramatic chandelier earrings that can easily be mixed and matched.

The collection revives traditional Rajwadi craftsmanship linking it with the classic cuts in polki. From stunning chandbaalis to laddered danglers in a sumptuous earring parade, high-definition chokers, and flirty circles of winking semi-precious stones for your wrists: jewelled tones in emerald greens, brooding clarets maroons, flirty rose gold add lines of luxury to the bijouterie.

Chitalia makes use of geometry in crescent nuances in earrings and clustered gilded circular cuts in gems embellished with kundan work. Motifs including the precious and petite lotus, trellis and paisleys, multiple strings of minute pearls, and a play of four colours on an average in each creation sets the mood for the entire collection.