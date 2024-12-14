Playing to the African beat: Indian couturiers fashion fusion wear

There’s a good reason why David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore are known as masters of minimalism. The Delhi-based couturiers maintain a design language that is modern and clutter-free, showing strong respect for material, form and craft. In their experience of more than 30 years, their label often represents relevant narratives that blend Indian heritage with global narratives. The latest edition of their autumn-winter 2024 collection Parallel Universe is titled ‘Off Beat’ and takes this philosophy a step forward.

Over the years, travel has been a significant source of inspiration for their collections. In their latest show, the enchanting music and rhythmic beauty of Africa that defines the continent’s soundscape is their muse. Off Beat features innovative experiments with bandhani, reminiscent of the grooves of vinyl records, and interpretations of kente, an exquisite textile from Ghana known for its intricate patterns and vibrant colours.

The symmetry and repetition inherent in these textiles echo the complex rhythms and melodies found in African music, creating a harmonious blend of sound and style.

“Africa’s cultural and artistic legacy has been on our minds for years. Its unique textiles and music offered a compelling foundation for this edit,” says Thakore, adding, “The layered harmonies, and dynamic energy of African soundscapes are translated into intricate patterns, bold textures, and rhythmic structures within the designs.

The collection reimagines this auditory richness into a visual and textural narrative, celebrating the vibrancy of African artistry.”

The fluidity of the music and rhythms is interwoven with the choice of materials for the collection, which includes silks, seersucker, and poplin, creating garments that move effortlessly.

“The bold colour palette and the geometric patterns reflect the visual energy of African culture, while the silhouettes echo the complexity and structure of musical compositions, translating sound into style,” says Abraham.