’Tis the season for a Christmas home makeover
Come December, homes are ready to get a twinkling makeover with hues of red, green, white, and gold to welcome Christmas.
The Right Note
To make your home Christmas ready, start by focusing on decor that highlights the season without overwhelming the space. A neutral palette, like cream or off-white walls, serves as the perfect canvas to let greenery, metallic accents, and warm lights shine. Aashi Gupta, Founder and Principal Designer, Aashi Gupta Designs, says, “Garlands are a versatile decor piece, as seen on the mantel and other key areas in the room. Opt for lush green garlands embellished with ornaments and bows to tie the look together.”
Candles and soft lighting add a cozy glow, while mirrored or metallic decor amplifies the festive sparkle. “For furnishings, layer plush fabrics like boucle or velvet to enhance the warmth and comfort of the space.
In your dining area, use a table runner in festive colours, pair it with elegant dinnerware, and create a centrepiece using candles or miniature trees. Add a touch of sophistication to your bar area with metallic barware, such as gold-rimmed glasses and decorative cocktail shakers,” she adds.
Let There be Light
Lights are a great way to usher in festive vibes at home. Start by layering lighting to create depth and warmth; combine ambient lighting with the soft glow of candles. Highlight focal points like the Christmas tree or garlands with strategically placed spotlights or lamps.
“For outdoor spaces, use portable table lamps creating a welcoming festive display. To tie it all together, opt for warm white lights to evoke a classic holiday ambiance. Opt for dimmer switches to adjust brightness for different moods and occasions,” says Aryaman Jain, CEO, Innovative Design Studio by IDG.
Colour Coded
Combine classic Christmas colours with earthy tones of the furniture and decor for a balanced and elegant look. Natasha Jain, Co-founder, Natelier by Bent Chair, says, “Add a snow-dusted Christmas tree adorned with twinkling lights as the centrepiece.
Warm up the space with velvet cushions, wood-toned accents, and glowing candles. Dress your space in traditional Christmas colours, reds, greens, and whites.” Swap candleholders, and pots with holiday-themed options to bring in colour and festive spirit.
“Go for festive hues like deep reds, greens, and golds for your furnishings, or accents and even tableware. Use elegant barware to create a stunning dining experience. Add warm lighting, cozy throws, and decorative ornaments to complete the look. Do layer textures like velvet and knits for warmth,” says Dhara Shroff, Head of Retail, Opulin.
Green Fingers
Decor that incorporates fresh plants and greenery indoors to create a festive atmosphere is a great way to set a trend for sustainable celebrations. Siddhant Bhalinge, Founder of Ugaoo, says, “Go all out with your existing indoor plants with mini baubles, fairy lights, or velvet ribbons to create festive centrepieces in different corners. Bring in indoor plants like poinsettias, ferns, or Peace Lilies as centrepieces or corner decor accents. Use decorative pots to enhance their look—especially in festive colours.”
Table Tales
Entertaining at home with festive treats is an integral part of Christmas celebrations, and so, getting your dining table and centre table ready is a must. “Use vibrant table runners with festive patterns or textures, layer colourful plates and glassware for a playful yet cohesive look. Add fresh fruits like lemons, pineapples, or pomegranates as part of the decor.
Include small floral arrangements or sprigs of fir and holly for a Christmas vibe,” says Brijesh Bansal, Founder, Stone Art. Incorporate embroidered napkins, festive cushions, or even a lightweight striped canopy to create a cozy, inviting setting. Shuchita Sancheti Garg, Founder, vVyom By Shuchita, says, “Start with a striped or patterned tablecloth in Christmas colours. Add layered tableware with gold-accented cutlery and pastel-toned plates for an elegant touch.
Use striped taper candles, small, wrapped gifts, and fresh floral arrangements as centrepieces. Pomegranates, cherries, or decorative baubles can double as decor and edible accents. Add sprigs of greenery, berries, or painted mushrooms to bring a natural yet festive flair to the decor.” Go ahead and give your home a makeover for year end and add a dash of positive vibes to your home.
Tips
● Use your existing vases, plates, or glassware, adding festive touches like ribbons, flowers, or ornaments
● Use varying heights for lamps, vases, and decor items to create depth and dimension in the overall look
● Combine glossy plates, soft textiles, and natural elements like wood or greenery to add depth
● Balance bold Christmas colours like red and green with neutral tones for a refined holiday look
● Add sensory details like scented candles or diffusers with Christmas aromas. Think cinnamon, pine, or vanilla