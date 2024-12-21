’Tis the season for a Christmas home makeover

Come December, homes are ready to get a twinkling makeover with hues of red, green, white, and gold to welcome Christmas.

The Right Note

To make your home Christmas ready, start by focusing on decor that highlights the season without overwhelming the space. A neutral palette, like cream or off-white walls, serves as the perfect canvas to let greenery, metallic accents, and warm lights shine. Aashi Gupta, Founder and Principal Designer, Aashi Gupta Designs, says, “Garlands are a versatile decor piece, as seen on the mantel and other key areas in the room. Opt for lush green garlands embellished with ornaments and bows to tie the look together.”

Candles and soft lighting add a cozy glow, while mirrored or metallic decor amplifies the festive sparkle. “For furnishings, layer plush fabrics like boucle or velvet to enhance the warmth and comfort of the space.

In your dining area, use a table runner in festive colours, pair it with elegant dinnerware, and create a centrepiece using candles or miniature trees. Add a touch of sophistication to your bar area with metallic barware, such as gold-rimmed glasses and decorative cocktail shakers,” she adds.

Let There be Light

Lights are a great way to usher in festive vibes at home. Start by layering lighting to create depth and warmth; combine ambient lighting with the soft glow of candles. Highlight focal points like the Christmas tree or garlands with strategically placed spotlights or lamps.

“For outdoor spaces, use portable table lamps creating a welcoming festive display. To tie it all together, opt for warm white lights to evoke a classic holiday ambiance. Opt for dimmer switches to adjust brightness for different moods and occasions,” says Aryaman Jain, CEO, Innovative Design Studio by IDG.

Colour Coded

Combine classic Christmas colours with earthy tones of the furniture and decor for a balanced and elegant look. Natasha Jain, Co-founder, Natelier by Bent Chair, says, “Add a snow-dusted Christmas tree adorned with twinkling lights as the centrepiece.