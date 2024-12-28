A New Year, a new style guide

Fashion is cyclical and trends are often short-lived. This year saw a resurgence of quiet luxury with a focus on investment in key pieces. The souvenir bombers were replaced by the ubiquitous and utilitarian chore jacket and the traditional blouse was eclipsed by edgy bustiers and itsy-bitsy bralettes. Moreover, pearls turned out to be the new sequins seen on the runway of Giorgio Armani and at Pharrell’s Titan Capsule Collection for Tiffany & Co.

Back home, new-age brides like Shobhita Dhulipala preferred conservative heirloom saris as opposed to a designer lehenga skirt. The menswear saw embracing the old money aesthetic with brands exemplifying the beauty of heritage textiles.

This was also the year of conversation pieces like the statement faux fur coat (popularised by the Mob Wife trend on Instagram) and ornate bags crafted by Alessandro Michele for Valentino. As the year comes to an end, some of these trends will spill over, others will die out soon. Fashion experts from across the country share their take on the new trends.

Mermaid Silhouette

Hourglass silhouettes had quite a moment on the red carpet, and looks like this trend will continue to enjoy the spotlight in 2025 too. Hyderabad designer Swapna Anumolu of label Mishru notes, “We’ll see a more refined and understated interpretation.” Instead of dramatic volume and heavy embellishments, brides will opt for sleek, clean lines and minimal detailing.

Pastels Rule

This year saw brides embracing traditional reds. However, 2025 will see a palpable shift towards softness, serenity, and effortless beauty. Lucknow-based designer Anjul Bhandari sees the rise of soft, pastel muted tones, and the increasing use of light, wispy fabrics. “Shades like blush pink, mint green, and powder blue are becoming more prominent,”she says. In parallel, she observes an increasing embrace of light, ethereal fabrics.

Fringe fiesta

Tactile tassels had quite a moment this year—from the runways of Gucci at Milan Fashion Week to collections by homegrown resort designers like Kolkata-based Nupur Kanoi. She notes that these accents will be a huge trend in 2025. “These decorative fringes will take centrestage,” says Kanoi.