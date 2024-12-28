Mocha mousse magic

As we inch closer to 2025, the much-awaited announcement by the Pantone Colour Institute is out; ‘Mocha Mousse’ (Pantone 17-1230) is the colour of 2025. This is the first time in the initiative’s 25-year-old history that a shade of brown has been chosen as the colour of the year. Mocha mousse, according to Pantone is a ‘warming, brown hue imbued with richness’.

A colour that immediately conjures images of a comforting cup of coffee or hot chocolate, it’s an uplifting shade that connotes quiet luxury. “This neutral hue with its potential for understated simplicity offers endless creative possibilities,” says Vineeta Singhania-Sharma, Founder Partner and Principal Architect, at Confluence.

Harmonious and Earthy Appeal

Mocha mousse creates a grounded ambience while offering flexibility in styling for different spaces. “A neutral palette in home interiors brings endless possibilities. It exudes a sense of harmony and it adds sophistication with soft luxury and highlights simplicity without pretence,” say Rahul Mistri and Anju Mukhi Mistri, Founders and Principal Designers, Open Atelier Mumbai.

Whether used on walls, fabrics, or upholstery this hue effortlessly blends with a plethora of colour schemes, décor sensibilities and an array of tactile textures. “Use mocha mousse as a backdrop for an accent wall in your living room to display art or as the primary paint colour with lighter trims for contrast.

The mocha tint works wonders on upholstered headboards, accent pillows and textured throws,” says Neha Garg, Founder and Principal Designer, Studio Jane Designs. The colour is a popular pick for kitchen cabinetry as it lends an earthy element and is also easy to maintain. For a spa-like ambience in the bathroom, combine mocha mousse walls with stone, ceramic or even brass finishes.

For your home workspace, mocha mousse on a feature wall creates a focused yet calming space; pair it with furniture in contrasting shades. “Depending on the lighting system, mocha mousse can uniquely adapt to different moods and styles.