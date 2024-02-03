Cord's co-founder embraces rest, unveils 'Shapeshifters'- A tribute to diversity and human essence

Neha Singh, the 36-year-old, co-founder of Cord, a homegrown apparel and handbags label from Noida, has resolved to prioritise rest and rejuvenation in 2024. But before she can embrace tranquillity, a lot has to be done. As she gently removes creases from the last garment of the Shapeshifters collection, a new one that she worked on with Pranav Guglani, the co-founder, Singh makes sure every stitch, contour, and detail is curated to perfection.

Shapeshifters isn’t a typical collection; it’s a perspective, an observation and a statement of the idiosyncrasies of human existence. “It’s a grand celebration of the expressions and experiences that each one of us has, not without honouring the diverse shapes of the female form,” she says.

To showcase the intricacies, women like communications executive Archana Pundit, content creator Sanjana Rishi, artist Prabhleen Kaur, model and creator Merrylin Boro, visual artist and aerialist Ishaan Bharat, and fashion influencer Dheeraj Reddy modelled the collection.