The Great Wall of Modern Myth

Art is translation of imagination into tangible experiences. Location matters. Period matters. Space matters. Raseel Gujral Ansal, Creative Director of Raseel at Casa Pop, saw her imagination flowering in enforced seclusion. But, splendid isloation. A tangible embodiment of her experience is ‘Inscape:

A Lucid Dream’, a wallpaper collection that captures the 58-year-old architect and interior designer’s emotionally riveting inner journey. Says the Delhi-based Ansal, who is the legendary artist Satish Gujral’s daughter and former prime minsiter IK Gujral’s niece: “The unstructured format of days and nights felt like a dreamscape. And, I enjoyed the freedom to indulge in it without tugs of guilt.” The result was a pouring of all that she had imbibed through years of exposure to modern and contemporary art, and her affinity towards the jugalbandi between the animal and human form—a language she deeply resonates with, much like the artistic vocabulary of her father.

The wallpapers aren’t mere background embellishments; they become the protagonists of the space they inhabit. “I look at each piece as ‘art by the meter’, something that sets the mood for a room,” says Ansal, describing the essence of the new collection. “They encompass themes that depict the architecture of our times, in addition to the cultural influences that are an intrinsic part of Delhi, whether Hindustani music, the Ram Lila, film, literature... so many stimuli, so much porosity,” she adds.