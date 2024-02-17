Decor remedy: Mohh unveils new furniture line, marrying function with elegance

Pritika Singh, founder of Mohh, a contemporary home furniture brand from Gurugram, is a stickler for perfection. So much so that it took her unimaginably long to fine-tune the depth and spacing of the flutes to be put on the Shoja Bar Cabinet, which is a part of her new collection.
She is not complaining though. The interior designer admittedly has never regretted the long hours when it comes to her products, and the new range, which also comprises lamps, is not an exception.
Shrinking spaces was the main consideration while designing it. “Simple, functional designs that lend a clean look are trending now. Their no-frills essence makes them best suited for modern interiors,” says Singh. The atypical forms of the units are the collection’s USP. Each piece doubles up as a striking showpiece.
Take, for instance, the Ozean 2.0 with an arched wine holder, two shutters, a drawer and open storage compartments. It comes with a bottle holder and a glass hanger, and is spacious enough to make and serve drinks. The Wagen bar cart is sturdy, and features tapered slots for liquor bottles and crockery. The Gabbana model in blue, green, grey and ombre is a subtle, utilitarian piece., as it the Mellora bar, which has handmade flutes on it. It comes in earthy shades and has metallic accents, amping up the sleekness.
The lamps, fashioned in unconventional materials such as wicker, dennis cords and leatherette, alongside the ususal wood and glass, come in a similar colour palette. While the collection predominantly incorporates warm shades of brown, greens and rust, there are a few models in pastels too.
“We encourage our designers to play with shapes, forms and styles. You’ll see products with elegant curves inspired by nature, alongside motifs such as mushrooms and pineapples,” says Singh, highlighting the three she particularly likes.
The Euro table lamp, a contemporary reinterpretation of a classic lantern, uses wood to add warmth and depth. The Kaiser lamp has a soft Scandinavian style with peek-a-boo lighting for an ambient feel. The Ribbed table lamp has metal, ribbed glass and wood details.
“Anything creative is rarely a linear journey and needs its own time for fruition. Sometimes ideas strike like lightning, yet at other times, they come at a glacial pace,” she says. A change in environment, some movement and a calm mind are the three things that help clear her head. In addition to that, reading, travelling and chasing new experiences has always been her way to feel inspired.