Street style swag: Check out Drip Project's latest 'Hell’s Collection', a gothic revival in hip-hop jewellery

Drawing from the concept of chiaroscuro (the contrast between light and dark), Drip Project’s latest drop—Hell’s Collection—is all things Gothic. Challenging the dominant melancholic undertones often associated with the aesthetic, the line shows it in new light. Inspired by the architecture of medieval cathedrals and the ethereal beauty of the nocturnal world, the collection includes chains, pendants, bracelets and rings, with cuban and tennis designs being the mainstay.
“It carries the intrigue and rebellion associated with the edginess, mystery and exclusivity of the Goth subculture,” says 24-year-old Harsh Maskara, CEO and co-founder of Mumbai-based Drip Project.
Religious iconography, heraldic symbols and occult imageries also for the basis of the pieces rendered in brass to ensure durability. They come with yellow, white gold or rose gold plating. Cubic zirconia has been used aplenty to mimic the dazzle of diamonds, while keeping the jewellery affordable.
Maskara reveals that it all started after he attended a hip-hop festival, which led to the founding of the Drip Project a few years later in 2021. The aim was to redefine the jewellery space. The first month was a dynamic blend of excitement and challenges, recalls the founder, “and all efforts were directed towards strategic marketing via social media and influencer collaborations. Despite inevitable learning curves, time provided invaluable insights and laid the groundwork for our sustained success,” he says.
Over the last couple of years, Drip Project has garnered an enthusiastic celebrity following with Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, and Shubham Gill patronising it.
“The process of selecting celebrities for our jewellery campaigns is centered largely on audience resonance. Fostering a genuine connection with our customers is paramount, therefore, our campaigns have never been about ruthless endorsements, but about building a lasting association between the celebrity, brand and customer,” says the entrepreneur, who has navigated unpredictable times by focusing on niche markets and adapting rapidly to industry trends. Leveraging e-commerce platforms to reach a wider audience has also been part of his strategy.
Maskara, unlike his expressive jewellery, is guarded. He maintains a reserved stance. The people he finds strength in are his mother and sisters, who have been unwavering pillars of support, particularly since his father passed on. The weight of the sorrow is sometimes hard to carry; nevertheless he finds joy in the pursuit of creating lively hip-hop jewellery.