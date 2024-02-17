Street style swag: Check out Drip Project's latest 'Hell’s Collection', a gothic revival in hip-hop jewellery

Drawing from the concept of chiaroscuro (the contrast between light and dark), Drip Project’s latest drop—Hell’s Collection—is all things Gothic. Challenging the dominant melancholic undertones often associated with the aesthetic, the line shows it in new light. Inspired by the architecture of medieval cathedrals and the ethereal beauty of the nocturnal world, the collection includes chains, pendants, bracelets and rings, with cuban and tennis designs being the mainstay.

“It carries the intrigue and rebellion associated with the edginess, mystery and exclusivity of the Goth subculture,” says 24-year-old Harsh Maskara, CEO and co-founder of Mumbai-based Drip Project.

Religious iconography, heraldic symbols and occult imageries also for the basis of the pieces rendered in brass to ensure durability. They come with yellow, white gold or rose gold plating. Cubic zirconia has been used aplenty to mimic the dazzle of diamonds, while keeping the jewellery affordable.

Maskara reveals that it all started after he attended a hip-hop festival, which led to the founding of the Drip Project a few years later in 2021. The aim was to redefine the jewellery space. The first month was a dynamic blend of excitement and challenges, recalls the founder, “and all efforts were directed towards strategic marketing via social media and influencer collaborations. Despite inevitable learning curves, time provided invaluable insights and laid the groundwork for our sustained success,” he says.