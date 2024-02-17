Weaving like a wow: Neitri's bridal collection, a tribute to Banarasi heritage

Supriya Gupta, the founder of Neitri, a Delhi-based brand specialising in Banarasi weaves, is not merely a creator of artisanal clothing; she is a guardian of culture, especially in an industry that’s always focused on the next big trend. Her latest body of work—a wedding special featuring handloom saris, lehengas, drape saris and jumpsuits—is testimony of her commitment towards the preservation of textile traditions.

At the heart of this pursuit lies the resuscitation of jangla, one of the oldest weaving techniques from Banaras, which involves a mesh-like design with vegetation motifs, made by weaving extra weft threads. “Rarely seen today, the jangla is a long neglected treasure. Our saris pay tribute to this forgotten gem,” she says, adding, “We also revived the allure of the Ganga Jamuna dual tone weaving method (coming together of contrasting elements).”

By launching the collection during the wedding season, Gupta wanted to put the spotlight back on the beauty of traditional textiles, given the growing inclination towards contemporary fabrics for the trousseau. “Inspired from the enchanting Lal Bagh, a sprawling garden in South Bengaluru, the weaves are rendered in polka, lotus, flowers, and butterfly motifs, on a canvas of both pastel and bright hues,” she says.

The Nithya-Tara sari made from Chiniya silk, similar to katan silk in lustre. The moss green sari adorned with peach-hued motifs in zari exudes a luxurious look. The Nithya-Vijya sari in a combination of vibrant yellow and pastels, features a rangkat pattern made with a crossover of yarns.