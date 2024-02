The modular sofas, for instance, boast “clean structure, bold lines and subdued colours”. “They come in leather, suede and vegan leather. They’re adaptable, open to rearrangement and can be customised,” she says, adding, “The chaise lounges are my favourite with their sinuously curved backs, ideal for catching the sun on the porch while reading a novel.” The gilded coffee tables in matte leather follow an asymmetrical form. These sturdy tables are designed to complement various spaces, especially the space next to a couch, bed or an open plan area. The wooden armchairs with matte leather upholstery is available in multiple colours and is accompanied by a footstool. “The wooden beds with their pastel-toned headboards, are our signature product”, she says.

Even though Dimensions specialises in bespoke furniture, the introduction of décor accessorisation reflects a holistic approach to enhancing customer experience. “Incorporating lighting design, art and showpieces would allow customers to envision how the furniture may complement their homes. We source all products from craft clusters across South Asia and the selection is made based on versatility and cultural resonance,” she says. One such piece is the nested interweaving design of the leather belts of the chandeliers. The glass goblets suspended from these belts lend a chic industrial look to the product. “These would go well over a farm-house style, broad dining table, or a room with boho décor,” says Taneja, adding, “Another unconventional piece is the eerily gorgeous alabaster lamp, casting moonlight pallor and assuming an almost otherworldly posture in your interiors. We have been approached with enthusiasm for how remarkable these fixtures are. The carved brass artifacts can be set down on the floor as a moody, bohemian décor piece or placed on a mantel,” says the entrepreneur