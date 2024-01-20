Anant Sutra: Celebrating women's empowerment and weaving heritage

NEW DELHI: “Anant Sutra—The Endless Thread’, a display of ‘sarees’ from states and union territories (UTs) at Kartavya Path, will be an added attraction to this year’s Republic Day parade on January 26. The additional feature is being touted as reverence to ‘women empowerment’ and weavers of the country.
“The ministry of culture will be showcasing the textile installation at Kartavya Path. It will be installed behind the seating enclosures meant for the spectators. Anant Sutra is a visually-stunning tribute to the saree, India’s timeless gift to the world of fashion,” said officials.
Nearly 1,900 sarees and drapes from different parts of the country will be displayed. Each panel will have QR codes which can be scanned to know the details about weaving and embroidery arts used in it.
“The exhibition of sarees and textiles of different states and UTs is a unique example of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ (United India, Best India). Through Anant Sutra, unity, benevolence, harmony, and inclusivity of India is being exhibited this time on the occasion of Republic Day. Anant Sutra is the symbol of India’s grandeur and culture. It comprises the skill of lakhs of weavers, who have treasured this heritage for generations, of different states and UTs,” ministry of culture posted on the micro blogging site.
With the themes of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka’, the 75th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path will be women-centric. For the first time, the parade will be heralded by 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments.
The parade would commence with the music of Sankh, Nadaswaram and Nagada played by women artists.
The parade will also witness an all-women Tri-Service contingent marching down Kartavya Path for the first time also. The CAPF contingents will also consist of women personnel.
“Best representation of women will be seen in this year’s Republic Day parade,” Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane said on Friday.
French President Emmanuel Macron will be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day Parade. A 95-member marching contingent and 33-member band contingent from France will also take part in the parade. Around 13,000 Special Guests have been invited to witness the celebration.
The Defence Secretary stated that the objective is to provide an opportunity to the people from all walks of life to take part in the national festival, in line with the Government’s vision of Jan Bhagidari.