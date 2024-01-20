Anant Sutra: Celebrating women's empowerment and weaving heritage

NEW DELHI: “Anant Sutra—The Endless Thread’, a display of ‘sarees’ from states and union territories (UTs) at Kartavya Path, will be an added attraction to this year’s Republic Day parade on January 26. The additional feature is being touted as reverence to ‘women empowerment’ and weavers of the country.

“The ministry of culture will be showcasing the textile installation at Kartavya Path. It will be installed behind the seating enclosures meant for the spectators. Anant Sutra is a visually-stunning tribute to the saree, India’s timeless gift to the world of fashion,” said officials.