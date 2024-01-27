A luxury of waste: Check out Ribhav Kapur’s new range of minimal luxury pieces

All his ideas are rooted in concept. They aren’t hastily churned out overnight for the sake of launching a new line. “Homegrown brands like ours work with the challenge of not being able to drop 100 products every time. We don’t have the budget to market en masse nor do we have the monetary flow to try out big marketing strategies, which in a way, is also an advantage as it gives us the time to produce unique pieces,” he says.

Designing, for Kapur, is the most organic part of the business. It cannot be forced nor can it be based on trends. Also, for the longest time, sustainability has been considered anti-fashion and boring, and Kapur wanted to change that. And, he did, by putting in all that extra work to make his jewellery statements of urbane sophistication.

Wearability underlines every collection, including Solstice. The Tuscon brooch (a reference to the tusk element and the elephant form) exemplifies this. Made of gold and inky black enamel, it comes with a secure fastening pin. Inspired by the sun and elephants, the simple design of the brooch can be paired with a traditional or edgy outfit. The Tuscon pendant, handcrafted and moulded in-house, features a design with sun’s rays along with an elephant motif.